Days Of Our Lives recap (January 20, 2025): Leo has a heated confrontation with Kerry, and Chanel starts afresh

NBC's Days Of Our Lives, which first premiered on November 8, 1965, has kept fans entertained with its interesting storylines and character arcs for decades. The show was created by Betty and Ted Corday and is set in the fictional town city of Salem. Days Of Our Lives mainly focuses on the happenings and dramatic events in the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives.

The January 20, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, which was streamed on Peacock, showed several major developments in its current storyline. Leo Stark confronted Kerry in a heated debate, Joy and Alex's relationship took a step forward, and Chanel sought support and advice from her mother, Paulina Price. Johnny sought support from Bonnie while Kate planned for Hattie's return.

Everything that happened on the January 20, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

Recently, on the show, Lady Whistleblower, a columnist who exposed the gossip of Salem residents, was shown creating a lot of trouble with their exposés. In the January 20 episode, Leo Stark was shown being convinced that the one behind the gossip column was Kerry.

Leo dramatically confronted Kerry in front of Javi Hernandez while Kerry maintained that he had nothing to do with the column. While he kept vouching for his innocence, Javi was shown feeling torn between choosing whom to support, his partner Leo or his close friend Kerry.

Alex Kiriakis and Joy Wesley were recently shown being romantically involved with each other without labeling their relationship. In the January 20 episode, the two admitted to each other that they harbored deep and passionate feelings for one another. However, they also acknowledged that a few issues were causing them to hesitate before labeling things between them.

Alex opened up to Joy regarding his lingering feelings for Stephanie Johnson, while Joy mentioned that she, too, had past issues that she needed to deal with first. The two amicably decided to continue their romantic interactions without immediately feeling the need to commit to things.

Recently, on Days Of Our Lives, Chanel Dupree was shown breaking up her relationship with Johnny DiMera after the two sustained several issues and fights regarding infidelity and lack of emotional support. In this episode, Chanel was shown going to her mother, Paulina Price, for advice.

Paulina supported her daughter's decision to part ways with Johnny and affirmed that she did not need a relationship to define her sense of self-worth. She encouraged Chanel to channel her energy into her bakery business while taking care of her well-being.

Johnny was shown seeking comfort from Bonnie Kiriakis. Bonnie supported his decision and told him that this could be an opportunity for him to retrospect and learn more about himself. She shared her own personal experiences with heartbreak and made him believe that love would come to him again. Johnny was shown feeling uplifted after sharing his worries with her.

Kate Roberts Brady's character on Days Of Our Lives was shown making plans to ensure Hattie's return to Salem. Knowing Hattie's complicated past with Salem members and her past tendencies of impersonating Marlena, Kate was shown setting some ground rules for her before she returned. She emphasized Hattie's need to start afresh and promised to help her.

Fans and interested viewers of Days Of Our Lives can stream episodes on Peacock.

