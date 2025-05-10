Days of Our Lives alum Alison Sweeney shares behind-the-scenes look at new hallmark movies set in Barcelona

Days of Our Lives alum Alison Sweeney is joining Hallmark's fan favorite Ashley Williams to bring not one, but two romantic movies to one of the most picturesque cities in Europe, Barcelona. The two are to star at Hallmark Channel's Passport to Love event later this June as the premieres of To Barcelona, With Love and To Barcelona, Forever are shown.

The back-to-back specials will feature a mix of fun, friendship, and endearing romance, all set against the sun-kissed streets and beautiful architecture of the Spanish city. The first installment will premiere on Saturday, June 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, and the second one on Saturday, June 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Days of Our Lives star leads new romantic movie

Days of Our Lives' star Alison Sweeney shared her excitement about the project on Instagram, writing,

''Ashley & I are so excited to announce the projects we’ve been hinting at all year: To Barcelona, With Love & To Barcelona, Forever are movies all about fun, romance & friendship - and of course gorgeous Barcelona! They will kick off Hallmark Channel‘s annual Passport to Love on Saturday, June 7, and Saturday, June 14 (8 p.m. ET/PT).''

Days of Our Lives' star Alison Sweeney also shared several behind-the-scenes shots from the Barcelona shoot, highlighting the city's lively atmosphere and the natural chemistry between the two women. One picture shows them enjoying the city's famous streets, and another introduces a mysterious detective character, suggesting the story might have more to it than romance.

Plot overview & off-screen cast

In To Barcelona, With Love, Days of Our Lives' star Sweeney plays Erica, an American expatriate residing in Barcelona and working as a translator. Her existence is given a surprising twist when she crosses paths with Anna (played by Williams), the American writer of a novel that Erica has just translated into Spanish. What initially starts as a working meeting shortly becomes a lovely odyssey of self-discovery, friendship, and the unlikely magic of second chances.

The narrative picks up again in To Barcelona, Forever, five months on, as Erica and Anna manage major changes in their lives. Erica is newly engaged to a wedding planner with a backdrop of a stunning village outside the city, yet erotic tension smolders when a previous flame makes an appearance. While Anna goes through her emotional crisis, the two women learn that life - and love - is too well lived not to be a spontaneous script.

The movies were made possible by a veteran creative team consisting of director Ron Oliver, screenwriter Julie Sherman Wolfe, and producer Craig Baumgarten. With their long history of working together on Hallmark productions, the three were instrumental in developing two warm-hearted tales that honor friendship and new beginnings in one of the world's most romantic cities.

Where to watch

Both movies will launch Hallmark's Passport to Love summer TV programming event that focuses on romantic love stories of enchanting places overseas. In the meantime, audience members are catching up with some of Sweeney and Williams' favorite series featuring both of them streaming on Hallmark+, the company's digital channel.

With the countdown to To Barcelona, With Love and To Barcelona, Forever, Hallmark is promising a season of laughter, romance, and the sort of cinematic magic that only Barcelona can provide.

