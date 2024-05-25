Days of Our Lives finally laying plot dynamics for Nicole's exit

Days of Our Lives actor Arianne Zucker is reportedly set to leave the show by the end of July 2024. Her character, Nicole Walker, is poised to have a major revelation about her long-lost child, Jude. It is expected to provide fuel for Nicole's exit from the show.

Arianne Zucker has been part of Days of Our Lives since 1998 playing Nicole Walker. She left the show once in 2017 to rejoin again in 2019. Zucker later complained against the co-executive producer Albert Alarr for harrasment. However, when her contract was not renewed, she filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the production unit in February 2024.

Days of Our Lives is a long-running soap initially airing on NBC before moving to Peacock in 2022. It follows the interactions between the families of Horton, Brady, DiMera, and Kiriakis, of the fictional Salem city, besides other characters who socialize with them.

Days of Our Lives: Nicole Walker's exit plot explored

Arianne Zucker's Nicole Walker is set to exit Days of Our Lives (Image via Instagram/@ari8675)

As most Days of Our Lives viewers know, Nicole Walker actor Arianne Zucker is slated to exit the show after her contract was not renewed and she filed a lawsuit against the show's production unit. The plot to make the exit credible is getting chalked out around her child, baby Jude.

It is likely that the truth about her son, whom Nicole believed to be dead, will help drive her to take some strong action. As Nicole is already facing problems with her interactions with her teenage daughter, Holly, finding out that her baby boy lives might come as a happy event.

However, Nicole may choose to leave Salem when more information about the child's father and how EJ and Sloan collaborated to keep Jude away from her comes out. As a concerned mother, she may feel the need to take her child to safety.

What happened in the Jude story arc in Days of Our Lives?

The last few weeks have been building up the drama surrounding the baby who Nicole birthed but believes to have lost. In reality, unknown to her, her baby was kept by Sloan and claimed as her own. While Sloan and Eric are raising the baby, Nicole has been busy with her teenage daughter Holly.

In the episode dated May 23, 2024, Sloan blurted a part of the truth to Eric. Before that, EJ DiMera had visited Sloan and revealed that he knew the truth about baby Jude's biological parents. He wanted to take the baby to Nicole claiming she had the right to raise the child being the biological mother. To this, Sloan had requested EJ to let her keep the baby who she was very fond of.

Nicole may break her relationships with others in the show (Image via YouTube/Days of Our Lives Promo)

However, Sloan realized, EJ was not to be trusted with the secret. When Melinda rushed to her to keep her name out and told Sloan that she knew EJ was demanding Jude, Sloan knew her precarious position. While she assured Melinda about keeping her name out, she requested help to keep both Jude and Eric.

Fearing that Eric would come to know from others, Sloan told him that the baby belonged to Nicole. Since the previous tampered paternity test had shown EJ as the father, Sloan did not hand out accurate information on that.

She let Eric think Jude was EJ and Nicole's baby, instead of his. That way, even if Jude was taken from her, she would have Eric to herself.

The upcoming episodes will likely reveal the whole truth. When Eric gets to know that Jude is his and Nicole's baby, he might leave with him. He will possibly want to join Nicole. However, whether Greg Vaughan's Eric Brady stays back in Salem or leaves Days of Our Lives with Zucker remains to be unknown.

To catch Nicole's exit plot, continue watching Days of Our Lives on Peacock.