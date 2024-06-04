Days of Our Lives latest plot developments hint Sloan set to expose Jude's real father

Days of Our Lives is never short on drama in its plot developments, and the latest ones hint that Sloan is set to expose who Jude's real father is.

In the previous episode, Sloan appears at Nicole's door and reveals the truth about Jude's parentage. It is at this moment that Eric walks in too. The question is whether Sloan will do the right thing and reveal that Jude is Eric's only surviving son or whether she will succumb and let the lie about EJ being his father stay.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives. Reader discretion is advised.

What is Sloan and Jude's story on Days of Our Lives?

Baby Jude on Days of Our Lives (via @dayspeacock / Instagram)

On Days of Our Lives, Jude is the child of Eric Brady (Greg Vaughn) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Because of a tampered DNA test, the characters think of Jude as Nicole and EJ DiMera's (Daniel Feuerriegel) son.

Eric and Nicole cheat on their respective partners, Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and EJ, when Jude is conceived. When Sloan finds out about the affair and later hears that Nicole is pregnant, she connects the dots and tampers with the paternity test in her anger. The test falsely reveals EJ to be the baby's father, much to Nicole's relief.

In the meantime, Eric and Sloan also conceive a child, but Sloan suffers from a miscarriage when she collapses before revealing the true paternity of Nicole's pregnancy to Eric. Sloan starts blaming herself for the loss of her child, weighed down by the guilt of keeping Eric away from the truth.

Later, Nicole goes into labor after getting involved in a car accident. One of the doctors at the hospital, Melinda (Tina Huang), initially helped Sloan tamper with the test results, and she tells Nicole that her baby succumbed to injuries in the car accident. Melinda takes the baby for Sloan and Eric to adopt and tells Sloan the truth about what she did.

After this, there are many occasions when Nicole believes Jude is her child, unknowingly taking him away from Sloan. The two women have many disagreements over the baby. Finally, the latest episode of Days of Our Lives has hinted that Jude's real father will be exposed once and for all.

What will happen after Jude's real father is exposed on Days of Our Lives?

After the revelation, Nicole will certainly fight to raise Jude and take him from Sloan. Eric might be happy that he finally has a chance at being a father, though his relationship with Sloan might change drastically after the showdown. On the other hand, Sloan might be left alone in the aftermath.

EJ's reaction is also extremely important here since he has previously been jealous of the bond between Eric and Nicole. He might not want to raise Jude after finding out the baby's true paternity, thus straining the equation between him and Nicole.

This reveal will certainly be a turning point for the dynamic between these two families.

Days of Our Lives airs exclusively on NBC's streaming platform Peacock on weekdays at 6 am Eastern Time (ET).