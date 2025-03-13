Days of Our Lives Recap (March 11, 2025): Gabi reveals Belle’s relationship with EJ, while Shawn confers with JJ

Days of Our Lives is one of television's longest-running and most beloved soap operas. The show is set in the fictional city of Salem. It revolves around the drama happening in the lives of the people of Salem.

The March 11 episode of Days of Our Lives was no exception. It delivers drama as Rachel is still determined to remove Ava from the picture while Gabi confronts Belle about her relationship with EJ. On the other hand, Shawn confides in JJ, and Rafe confronts EJ. This episode was drama-filled as the characters faced life-changing decisions and emotional intersections.

What happened on Days of Our Lives on Merch 11, 2025?

Rachel Attacks Ava Again

As seen in the previous episodes of Days of Our Lives, Rachel’s goal is to remove Ava from Brady's life so that Kristen and Brady can have a future together. Rachel breaks into Ava’s apartment and hurts her again. Though Kristen and Brady come to her rescue, Ava is determined to report this to the authorities. However, Brady convinces her not to report this as he might lose custody of his daughter.

Ava is confused as to what to do next. She assures Brady that he won’t lose his daughter's custody if she reports Rachel (Kristen's mother) for harming her. But despite that he begs her not to report her and he promises to take care of the situation. Confused, Ava asks him to leave her alone for some time while she processes this situation.

Gabi cinfonts Belle

While Belle and Paulina catch up at Horton square, Paulina rambles about her issues, but Belle is distracted by her phone. When Paulina asks her to focus on her concerns, she retracts and apologizes for her distraction, saying that she is checking a few groups to get an update about her father. Paulina feels terrible and says that they can talk about it later.

Just then Gabi strides in demanding answers for why they haven't put EJ behind bars. Paulina tries to explain to her, but Gabi interjects her and tells her that Belle has been sleeping with EJ, and she might not be the best person for this job. Paulina was shocked upon hearing this news but she keeps her calm and assured Gabi that she would do justice to Rafe.

Shawn and JJ catch up

Shawn catches up with JJ over the Feniger case and as they are discussing the case, JJ tells him about what Gabi did to EJ. Shawn confides in JJ and tells him about his one night stand with Jada, while Rafe was away. He says that they hadn’t talked since then, as they got to know that Rafe is not the real Rafe. JJ assures him that his lips are sealed and no one will know about this from his end.

Rafe confronts EJ

Rafe’s memory isn’t all back yet, but he is trying his best. He and Jada storm into EJ’s place and confront him about Arnold, EJ is scared to give any answers, so he declines any and every accusation. Rafe assures EJ that he will destroy Arnold if he comes back to Salem again. On their way home, Jada assures EJ that his memory will come back.

Rafe asks her if Jada had shared any intimate moment with Arnold, believing its him, she assures him that they hadn’t slept together. However she reveals later that they did share a kiss indeed.

Drama on Days of our Lives is growing and the show promises to deliver a captivating storyline that keeps the fans hooked to the soap.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on Peacock Network and Paramount Plus.

