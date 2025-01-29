Days of Our Lives spoilers: Half of Salem wakes up in unexpected beds, leading to shocking twists

Salem’s residents are in for wild surprises this week on Days of Our Lives. A night of unexpected twists leaves several Salemites waking up in unfamiliar places, leading to shocking confrontations, broken trust, and revelations that threaten relationships across town. From secret affairs to hidden kidnappings, the drama hits hard.

Marlena Evans is left speechless when she finds Belle and EJ in the same bed leaving others scrambling to cover their tracks or face the music.

Chanel Dupree DiMera finds herself in Shawn Brady’s bed, confused about last night’s blurry events. Across town, Marlena stumbles on Belle Black and EJ DiMera in a compromising position.

Tensions rise on Days of Our Lives as Rachel Black keeps playing dangerous games, helping the Woman in White hide Ava Vitali. With secrets spilling fast, Salem’s peace is shattered.

Trending

Affairs and accusations take center stage on Days of Our Lives

This week on Days of Our Lives, Marlena’s routine day turns upside down fast. She walks into a townhouse and finds Belle and EJ tangled up together. The sight shocks her. Marlena doesn’t hold back, yelling at Belle for wrecking her marriage.

Belle’s fling with EJ isn’t just a secret anymore—it’s a bomb ready to blow up multiple lives. Questions fly about how long this has been going on. EJ stays quiet, letting Belle handle the heat.

Chanel’s morning starts with panic. Waking at Shawn’s place, she freaks out, trying to piece together the night. Shawn calms her down, explaining she kissed him after too many drinks.

He let her crash there instead of dragging her home. Chanel’s relief is mixed with guilt. She’s married to Johnny DiMera, and this slip-up could ruin everything. Over at the DiMera mansion, Kristen fills Johnny in on the family drama. She hints at past mistakes, maybe warning him about EJ’s messy history.

Johnny seems torn. He respects Kristen but struggles to see EJ as anything but a rival. Their conversation turns dark when Kristen brings up Stefan’s old schemes. Johnny’s left wondering if history’s repeating itself.

Meanwhile, Brady’s stress levels spike. Ava’s disappearance gnaws at him, but Rachel’s acting stranger by the day. She dodges his questions, claiming she’s just “helping a friend.” Brady doesn’t buy it but is too distracted to dig deeper.

Recent developments on Days of Our Lives

This week on Days of Our Lives, Rachel Black’s schemes get riskier. She’s teamed up with the Woman in White, keeping Ava locked away in Aremid. Rachel swipes Ava’s phone, tricking everyone into thinking Ava’s fine.

Brady is worried, sick, and clueless, his daughter is the mastermind. Ava fights hard to break free, but the Woman in White isn’t backing down.

Ava’s captivity takes a grim turn. She tries bargaining with her captor, offering money or favors. The Woman in White laughs it off and says,

“You’re not leaving until I say so,”

Ava’s desperation grows. She scratches messages into the wall, hoping someone will find them. Back in Salem, Rachel’s confidence wavers. The guilt of betraying her family eats at her, but she’s too deep to quit now.

Jada’s wedding plans take a bizarre turn. She’s set to marry Rafe’s lookalike, Arnold Feniger, without knowing it’s a scam. Steve shares a sweet moment with Jada before the ceremony, oblivious to the danger.

The real Rafe’s trapped, racing to stop the fake wedding. If he fails, Jada’s life could spiral. Elsewhere, Leo faces tough questions from Marlena about his choices, and JJ hesitates to move forward with Gabi.

Leo’s chat with Marlena turns tense. She asks why he’s suddenly cozy with Javi, a guy with shady connections. Leo brushes it off but Marlena’s not convinced.

She warns him about trusting the wrong people, but Leo’s mind is made up. Over at the Horton house, JJ avoids Gabi’s calls. He paces his room, torn between his feelings and fear of messing things up.

EJ’s enjoying Rafe’s misery a bit too much. He needles Rafe about the doppelgänger situation, smirking as Rafe’s frustration boils over. He’s got bigger problems than EJ’s gloating. Time’s ticking to save Jada from a nightmare marriage.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback