Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 7 to 14, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

As Days of Our Lives steps into the second week of March, viewers are in for some devastating reveals, tear-filled confrontations, and surprising coalitions. Drama in Salem is intensifying, with classic adversaries flaring up, surprising alliances building, and relationships being pushed to new limits.

From a hot pursuit of John Black to explosive changes at Titan Industries, the stakes are greater than ever. Meanwhile, romantic entanglements and secrets in the shadows risk destroying the lives of a few of Salem's most favorite residents. The following is what to anticipate between March 7 and March 14, 2025.

The Search for John Black and Current Family Feuds

The intrigue of John Black's vanishing act is a core plot on Days of Our Lives. Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson do not let up on discovering what happened to him. With Shane Donovan offering sparse details, the two take matters into their own hands.

They interrogate Andrew Donovan with the hope of receiving some clue as to where John was last seen. Marlena grapples with the emotional risk of losing her husband for good.

As the search continues, things become more critical. The leads indicate that John might have been abducted against his will. Marlena and Steve will meet a crucial informant who might know the truth. Will they reach him before it's too late, though?

While this is going on, EJ DiMera struggles to maintain his secrets, as Johnny DiMera warns that he will disown his father if he finds out about EJ's role in the Arnold Feniger situation. As tensions continue to escalate in the DiMera family, it is only a matter of time before the truth surfaces.

Titan Industries Shake-Ups and Relationship Strife

On Days of Our Lives, Titan Industries has some explosive shake-ups in the works. The introduction of new employees Joy Wesley and Alex Kiriakis rocks the office. Stephanie Johnson is shocked when she finds out Joy is now a part of Titan, particularly since she is unsure of her pregnancy status. Will Joy hide her possible pregnancy, or will it affect her new position?

Meanwhile, Alex's comeback to Titan after his mismanagement of money has people suspicious. Xander Cook, having offered Alex another chance, remains very close to his cousin.

Nevertheless, Alex could be paying even more attention to his increasingly strong suspicions of Stephanie's life outside of Titan instead of his business responsibilities.

Tate Black and Holly Jonas face another roadblock in their short-lived relationship. Holly encourages Tate to remain silent regarding the necklace that was taken, but the truth can have far-reaching repercussions.

If Tate informs Julie Williams about the theft, it may spell doom for Tate and Holly. In the meantime, Holly admits she assisted Doug Three with his debts, which increases tensions between her and Tate even more.

Brady Black and Ava Vitali’s relationship is also on shaky ground as Theresa Donovan returns to Salem fresh out of Statesville Prison. With Brady still grappling with his father’s disappearance, will he and Ava be able to navigate the added stress, or is their budding romance doomed?

Other developments to expect on Days of Our Lives

Kristen DiMera won't face charges but won't get off scot-free. Both Belle Black and Ava Vitali approach her for a showdown in a dramatic confrontation. Chad DiMera and Cat Greene collaborate on a fundraiser, and chemistry starts to ignite between them.

Following the whirlwind of trouble at the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, Sophia Choi frantically tries to calm her mother, Amy. If Tate does confess to the necklace theft, Julie Williams might be in the middle of some surprise drama. Gabi Hernandez is still as stubborn as ever, unwilling to give up what she wants.

Paulina Price is pitted against EJ DiMera following a heated standoff. With her clout in Salem politics, she could become a serious threat to EJ's increasing dominance.

In the meantime, on Days of Our Lives, Leo Stark's forthcoming expose in "The Spectator" is going to reveal significant secrets about the DiMeras, and that could lead to legal issues for Chad and Kristen. Can they silence Leo before it's too late?

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

