Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from April 15 to 19

In the last week of Days of Our Lives, chaos unfolds at the Kiriakis mansion and the Horton cabin. Paulina Price focuses on her work while undergoing treatment, ignoring Abe Carver's concerns about her health. At the mansion, Julie Williams deals with the noisy environment, which only worsens when Thomas DiMera accidentally causes her to spill her wine.

Furthermore, despite being instructed to avoid private areas, Thomas hides in Konstantin’s bedroom and unknowingly steals a crucial red card controlling "The Pawn," John Black, thinking it's a game card.

Meanwhile, Chanel and Johnny DiMera try to enjoy their honeymoon at the Horton cabin, but their romantic evening gets interrupted by Julie, who barges in unexpectedly. Despite the disruption, Johnny and Chanel let Julie stay overnight due to an incoming snowstorm, adjusting their sleeping arrangements for her comfort.

The episode also saw Chad DiMera find Thomas in Konstantin’s room and reprimand him, unaware that Thomas has taken the red card. Now, after the riveting developments of last week, the stage for unforeseen complications in future episodes is set.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 15 to 19, 2024

A still of the characters in the vintage soap opera. (Image via Peacock)

Monday, April 15, 2024: A snowbound honeymoon

Monday's episode of Days of Our Lives saw Johnny and Chanel's honeymoon take an unexpected turn when they find themselves snowbound in a cabin alongside Julie. What was supposed to be a romantic getaway becomes less so as Chanel vanishes during a snowstorm, sparking concern.

Meanwhile, Sloan faces financial troubles but finds some relief by taking Stefan on as a new client. Elsewhere, EJ draws attention with a press conference, adding to the day's drama.

Tuesday, April 16, 2024: Search and rescue take the central seat

In this episode of Days of Our Lives, the search for Chanel intensifies as Johnny and Julie realize she has gone missing amid the harsh weather conditions. At the same time, Paulina continues her medical treatments with Sarah’s support.

On the other hand, EJ faces a peculiar situation as he summoned reporters for a press conference only to try to avoid them later. Moreover, Ava, preparing to move, finds assistance from Harris, hinting at new developments in her storyline.

Wednesday, April 17, 2024: Visions and revelations

Wednesday's episode of Days of Our Lives will see Paulina join the search for her daughter, possibly aided by psychic visions. Meanwhile, John will learn about his past in Aria, Greece. This could cause concern for Marlena about how he will react.

Furthermore, financial instability will continue to plague Sloan, who may need to secure a hefty retainer from Stefan as Eric grows suspicious of their finances.

Thursday, April 18, 2024: Unexpected twists to keep you hooked

In this episode of Days of Our Lives, Theresa will receive distressing news regarding Bella. On the other hand, Maggie will make a significant move to prevent Konstantin from being deported.

The development of the episode will also see EJ aiming for the top position at DiMera Enterprises. This could lead to a potential conflict with Kristen and Stefan, who wish to thwart his ambitions. Viewers can also anticipate Wendy confessing to Tripp which will add a layer of personal drama to the mix.

Friday, April 19, 2024: Family day and deceptions will culminate the week

The week for Days of Our Lives will culminate with Jada stumbling upon Rafe urging Everett to sign divorce papers, which may alter her perception of her current relationship.

The episode will also see Marlena and John undertake babysitting duties for Jude, marking a family-centric day that also sees Chad spending time with his son, Thomas. Meanwhile, Everett's lie about the effectiveness of hypnotherapy risks exposure. It will also add tension to his interactions with Stephanie.

All in all, the week for Days of Our Lives revolves around a complex tapestry of interpersonal drama and intrigue.

