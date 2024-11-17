Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from November 18 to 22, 2024: Premiere days and secrets to keep

Days of Our Lives shall ring in another week in November, with new storylines and developing old ones. The in-house soap production, Body and Soul, shall have its premiere at the beginning of the week, with drama continuing behind the scenes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives.

In episodes to be aired from November 18 to 22, 2024, Johnny and Joy will struggle to keep their affair a secret, as Leo and Javi face some problems in their equation. Meanwhile, Brady will find himself trapped between Ava and Kristen. On the other hand, Cat and Chad will try to maintain their unsteady truce as they come up with a plan to deal with Clyde.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from November 18, 2024 to November 22, 2024

Monday, November 18: Premiere day

The in-house soap opera, Body and Soul, will finally premiere with its first episode on the storyline. Meanwhile, the drama behind the scenes will remain prevalent as always. Johnny will be seen struggling to keep his secret about cheating on Chanel with Joy.

Abe and Kate will keep their fingers crossed for the soap to do well for its premiere and in the future, without the cast and crew facing too many hindrances. Meanwhile, Javi and Leo will be seen sharing a romantic moment.

Tuesday, November 19: Romantic perils

Many cast member of Body and Soul will be seen falling ill in the Tuesday episode. Even in the wake of it, Alex and Joy will get together to read lines of a scene they have coming up.

Gabi will be seen chastising Javi about his relationship with Leo, which in turn, her cousin will defend. On the other hand, more problems will arise for Johnny, making him feel that he does not deserve Chanel.

Wednesday, November 20: A new scheme

Cat and Chad will make up a plan to finally deal with Clyde for good. It remains to be seen whether they shall see eye to eye.

JJ and Gabi will have a deep conversation where he opens up to her. Their chat is likely to be around Gabi's divorce with Stefan, or circumstances around Cat faking to be JJ's sister, Abigail. However, it remains to be seen what is their actual point of discussion.

Surprisingly, a crack might form between Javi and Leo, as the latter suspects an unknown betrayal.

Thursday, November 21: Hopeful

Sarah will try to rise from her wheelchair and walk. Meanwhile, Ava and Brady will have a heated conversation about where they stand with each other. Holly will try to see Tate with a new perspective. Meanwhile, someone will arrive to cheer up Sophia's downcast spirits.

Friday, November 22: Tell me why

Sarah will declare that she wishes to walk again, no matter the obstacles. On the other hand, Kristen will question Brady about his equation with Ava, asking if he wishes to give their romance another chance.

Joy will confirm her affair with Johnny to Alex. Meanwhile, an awkward encounter will ensue when Philip and Stephanie meet each other again.

Audiences can watch Days of Our Lives streaming online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

