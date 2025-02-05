Days of Our Lives spoilers for this week from February 3 to 7, 2025

The last week on Days of Our Lives concluded with Jada's wedding day that started with excitement, but tension lingered as Rafe remained out of contact. As Jada prepares, she confided in Stephanie about her concerns, but a call from "Rafe" reassures her.

Meanwhile, the real Rafe managed to break free and confront EJ, but his escape attempt is thwarted when Rita, a DiMera associate, tased him into unconsciousness. At the church, Javi wrestled with a secret about Rafe's supposed infidelity but remains unsure if he should reveal it.

Thereafter, the ceremony began, and just as Paulina asks if anyone objected to it, Leo dramatically interrupted. Javi, pressured by guilt, stepped forward to make a confession, but Arnold, receiving a mysterious text, suddenly declared that he cannot marry Jada. Shocked and confused, Jada demands answers as the wedding comes to a screeching halt, leaving everyone in turmoil.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from February 3 to 7, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025: An unexpected twist may change everything

In Monday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Jada may face a stunning betrayal as "Rafe" frames her for a crime. The situation might spiral out of control, leading to her arrest.

Meanwhile, EJ may waste no time and jump back into bed with Belle. Paulina might step in to take charge, while Stephanie could have strong words for her father. Belle and Shawn might struggle to process everything that has happened in the past 24 hours.

Tuesday, February 4, 2025: A relationship may reach a breaking point

In this episode of Days of Our Lives, the cast of Body and Soul may receive unexpected news that could shake up their world.

On the other hand, Hattie might demand answers from Leo, putting him in an uncomfortable position. Alex may be taken aback by a bold suggestion from Joy. Stephanie’s latest revelation might leave Abe and Kate stunned.

Johnny and Chanel might have a deep conversation that could determine the fate of their marriage.

Wednesday, February 5, 2025: A shocking revelation may turn lives upside down

In Wednesday's Days of Our Lives episode, Sarah may uncover a major truth that could change everything.

DFurthermore, as Stephanie cares for Alex, other characters (including Kayla, Johnny, and Hattie) might find themselves in a dangerous life-or-death struggle. With tensions rising, unexpected alliances may form, while others could fall apart completely.

Thursday, February 6, 2025: A long-held secret may finally come to light

In this episode of Days of Our Lives, Alex might finally say the words Stephanie has been longing to hear. Meanwhile, Philip may not be ready for the grievances Kate is about to unload on him.

In another turn of events, Xander could have a business proposal for Sarah, but she may not react as expected. Julie might have a change of heart, which could bring some relief to Chad.

Friday, February 7, 2025: A plea for help may fall on deaf ears

The week for Days of Our Lives could culminate with Ava crying out for help, but will anyone listen? Brady, who knows Kristen’s manipulative tactics well, might struggle to see through her latest scheme.

Furthermore, Steve could share an important theory, and Jada may be eager to hear it. Paulina might seek crucial information from Rafe, unaware that she isn’t speaking to the real one. Meanwhile, Belle and EJ may clash once again over a heated disagreement.

