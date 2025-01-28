Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will the truth about Rafe’s twin Arnold finally be out?

Rafe Hernandez of Days of Our Lives, played by Galen Gering, is trapped in the DiMera evil plan, while his lookalike, Arnold Feniger, is going about the town posturing as Commissioner Rafe. The time for this drama is crucial since Rafe is slated to wed Jada Hunter, who is clueless about this change. If Jada goes ahead with her wedding plans she may find herself married to the wrong man.

Rafe is no stranger to unprecedented twists on Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running NBC daily soaps which premiered in November 1965. The soap currently airs on Peacock, NBC's streaming partner, where it moved in 2022. The soap's storyline revolves around resident families of Salem, a fictional city. It plays out their relationship dynamics from romances to rivalries.

Rafe Hernandez shares an old rivalry with EJ DiMera over Sami, which is the origin of Rafe's current plot dynamics.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: How is Arnold Feniger connected to Rafe Hernandez?

Arnold Feniger is not a blood related twin of Commissioner Rafe, but a doppelganger created by EJ DiMera and Stefano DiMera through plastic surgery. This story arc dated back to 2011 on Days of Our Lives, when Rafe was helping Sami in getting the custody of Johnny and Sydney.

To stop them, EJ and Stefano caused Rafe to have a car accident, followed by a hospitalization. At the hospital, they replaced Rafe with the surgically changed lookalike, Arnold, while Rafe was shifted to the Dimera tunnels.

Despite trying hard to make Sami believe he was Rafe, the impostor lost her trust. While Sami sent Allie to stay with Lucas, Arnold killed Fay Walker before she could reveal the newly discovered truth about him. On the other side, Dr. Rolfe wiped out the real Rafe's memory as he healed.

Arnold is trying to fool Salem residents that he is Rafe. (Image via Instagram/dayspeacock)

Through memory loss, Rafe was drawn to the safe house where he and Sami lived, at the same time that Sami arrived there. While Sami realized who the real Rafe was and shot Arnold, Rafe Hernandez got his memory back. Bo and Hope Brady forced Arnold to reveal the whole truth with the help of truth serum.

Upset with the turn of events, EJ and Stefano killed Arnold in the prison. However, he turned up recently to blackmail EJ into giving him more money. EJ thought this a good time to employ Arnold in another round of deception. While he held the real Rafe captive, Arnold Feniger went about Salem pretending to be the Commissioner.

In this round on Days of Our Lives, EJ plans to have Arnold hold the Commissioner's office and re-instate EJ as the DA, a position he lost to Belle Black.

Days of Our Lives: Do current plot dynamics hint at Arnold's unmasking?

As per the recent plot dynamics on Days of Our Lives, Rafe is set to marry longtime love, Jada Hunter. The bride and the groom are busy enjoying bachelorette parties. However, Jada is noticing something wrong about Rafe which she will likely tell Stephanie. Stephanie may assure her that these are wedding jitters.

However, Arnold is likely to make some mistakes. For one, he will have an unpleaseant episode with Steve, which may leave everyone surprised. Moreover, he may get intimate with the Savannah, the stripper invited to his bachelor party.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Arnold will force Javi to keep this episode a secret. But laden with guilt, Javi may disclose it to Leo, who, in turn, may reveal all at the wedding.

Whether this reveal jeopardizes Jada's wedding, or whether the real Rafe lands at the wedding venue on time remains to be seen. In both cases, the impostor is likely to get unmasked soon.

