Days of Our Lives weekly recap (November 11 to 15, 2024): Sarah’s risky treatment and Tate's love triangle

Premiered on November 8, 1965, Days of Our Lives is created by Ted Corday and Betty Corday. As one of the most popular American soap operas, it has been enthralling viewers for over decades now.

The Horton, Brady, DiMera, and Kiriakis families are among the most well-known characters on the soap opera. Tom and Alice Horton, the Horton family's heart and soul, are key characters, as is Maggie Horton, a longtime fan favorite.

According to the current storyline on Days of Our Lives, Maggie informs Holly about Kristen's serum for Sarah.

Tate breaks up with Sophia and wishes to rekindle his relationship with Holly, as Sarah prepares for a dangerous treatment to regain her mobility.

Trending

Recap of episodes from November 11 to 15, 2024

Days of Our Lives concentrated on difficult decisions and heated discussions on November 11 and 12. EJ said that Clyde had coerced him into requesting Cat's release when Chad questioned him about why it hadn't happened yet.

Chad, however, maintained that he would not give Cat to Clyde and instead to concentrate on locating Abigail's remains. Steve suspected a deal with Clyde and was concerned that Chad might be hiding something.

Kristen attempted to excuse her conduct, but Brady made it obvious that their relationship would end if she continued to pursue Titan. Elsewhere, Xander and Sarah's marriage was strained, with Xander trying to let go of his desire for revenge.

In the end, Sarah was relieved to receive the serum, which provided hope for her recovery.

On the November 13 episode of Days of Our Lives, tensions rose when EJ and Gabi clashed, but JJ intervened to protect her. Following a heated exchange, EJ apologized.

Meanwhile, Paulina suggested that Jada continue as commissioner and Rafe return to being a detective, leaving Rafe feeling marginalized. Finally, Stephanie and Alex had a close moment during a photo shoot, but it was cut short.

On November 14 on Days of Our Lives, Chad's plan to outwit Clyde is questioned. He's counting on Cat to assist him, but JJ is unsure whether it's a good idea, especially after Chad was duped by them previously.

Alongside this, Tate was caught between his feelings for Holly and Sophia. Rafe was recovered at the police station and hoped to return to his old job. On November 15, Days of Our Lives included some emotional scenes.

Tate and Sophia broke up after Tate accidentally called her by his ex-girlfriend Holly's name, which upset Sophia.

Kristen administered the serum that could help Sarah walk, but there are concerns about the risks. Sarah and Xander decided to proceed with the treatment. Meanwhile, EJ and Kristen argued about previous decisions and what comes next for them.

What could happen on future episodes of Days of Our Lives?

The following week on Days of Our Lives is likely to have some interesting changes. Javi Hernandez and Leo Stark are set to have a passionate moment, despite Gabi's caution to Javi to avoid Leo.

Meanwhile, Johnny DiMera might continue grappling with his secret of cheating on Chanel, as his remorse rises and maintaining the truth becomes increasingly difficult.

Joy Wesley's growing relationship with Chanel is anticipated to aggravate the matter even further.

Even as the debut approaches, Abe Carver of Body & Soul is likely to remain optimistic that the show's bad luck will be over. Viewers can watch the next episodes of this soap opera on Peacock.

Read More: Days of Our Lives (2024): Full cast list of soap opera

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback