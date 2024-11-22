“Drew is a horrible father”- General Hospital fans debate about Drew being a better father than Jason

General Hospital has been pursuing its storyline in the aftermath of Sam McCall's death for the past few weeks. In a recent development, Sam's will was read by her mother, Alexis Davis, who announced that Sam had left custody of her children, Danny and Scout, to her former lover, Drew Quartermaine.

After this disclosure, many viewers took to social media to share their opinions about the decision and the plot line. Under a General Hospital Fans Official post on Facebook, fans left comments analyzing Scout and Danny's custody arrangement.

One user,(Louise Sarola) said:

A netizen pitching in with their opinion about Drew (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans Official)

Audiences wondered whether Drew might make a good father when shouldered with all the responsibility of raising two children on his own. Many seemed to think that a stable home might not be on the cards in this case, especially given Drew's ongoing extramarital affair with Michael Corinthos' wife, Willow:

Trending

Fans commenting on Drew's parenting history (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans Official)

Many fans also recalled instances when the character not been there for his daughter Scout on many occasions in the history of the soap, claiming that he had never been a good father:

A viewer recounting Drew's past storylines (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans Official)

What happened between Drew and Jason on General Hospital?

Jason Morgan in a still from the soap (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

After Sam's shocking death on the soap, her mother, Alexis, found and read her will. She realized that Sam had left custody of her two children, Danny and Scout, to Drew. She decided to present this news and the will to Drew and Jason together since the former was Scout's father and the latter was Danny's.

Upon reading the will, Jason insisted that he should at least have custody of his own child. He pointed out that the will had been drafted at a time when he was presumed dead in Port Charles. Sam would not have even considered him an option or a guardian for Danny in that situation. Jason tried to angle for a revisited legal perspective on the will.

Alexis Davis in a still from the soap (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

Taking the opposite view, Drew argued that he should have custody. He mentioned that it was important to respect Sam's last wishes. Drew also said that it was important to keep the two children together, especially after the loss of their mother. Alexis seemed inclined to agree with this viewpoint, trying to convince Jason that Drew had a stronger legal standpoint according to the will.

However, Jason was not convinced. This disagreement might lead to a custody battle between the two fathers. Fans of the soap seem to be taking sides already, advocating for who should have custody of Sam's children.

Also read: “He just needs a good storyline”— General Hospital fans contemplate Gio’s presence on the show

Audiences can watch the soap airing via the ABC Channel. New GH episodes featuring updates on Jason and Drew's custody issues will be released all weekdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback