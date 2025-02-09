General Hospital is an American soap opera that first aired on April 1, 1963. It is America's longest-running soap opera and the second-longest in history. GH has won the most Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series, with 14.

The storylines frequently center on families such as the Quartermaines and Spencers. One of the most popular characters on the soap opera is Natalia. According to the ongoing plot, Jens Sidwell is suspected to be Natalia's former spouse.

Tension is predicted to arise from Sidwell's return to Port Charles and his illicit connections, particularly in light of Natalia's developing relationship with Sonny.

With this, fans have shared their concerns by commenting on a Facebook post. One fan with the username Danny Gabbard commented:

"Ever since Jens Sidwell came to town, I've suspected he's Natalia's ex-husband."

As per the comments on Facebook, some believe Sidwell is tied to Natalia and may be her ex-husband. They assume he has been pursuing her because of her ties with Sonny:

There's also speculation that Natalia is affiliated with the mob and is attempting to take over Sonny's firm.

More about the current storyline

In August 2024, Carlo Rota's character Jens Sidwell made his General Hospital debut. He poses a serious danger in Port Charles since he is a strong individual with close ties to the criminal underworld. Sidwell is renowned for his powerful influence and brutal business style.

Complicating matters is the recent involvement of Sidwell's alleged ex-wife, Natalia, with Sonny Corinthos. Sidwell's influence on Natalia starts to reappear as she starts to feel something for Sonny.

Because Natalia is torn between her connection with Sonny and her past with Sidwell, tension results.

As the story develops, Anna Devane learns more about Natalia's background, including the fact that she and Sidwell have a daughter named Blae. This finding calls into doubt Natalia's genuine motivations, adding to the situation's confusion.

The revelation of Blae's identity adds further dimensions to the story.

With Sidwell's return to Port Charles, it is obvious that disaster is on the way. Sidwell is intent on regaining control of his family and the city, laying the groundwork for future conflicts that will upend the lives of everyone around him.

Cast of General Hospital

General Hospital features quite a diverse cast. The list includes some longtime actors such as Maurice Benard, who has played Sonny Corinthos since 1993, and Genie Francis, who has played Laura Collins since 1977.

Nancy Lee Grahn, who has played Alexis Davis since 1996, is also an important part of the ensemble, adding dimension to the show's continuous conflict.

Tanisha Harper, who has been Jordan Ashford since 2022, and Tabyana Ali, who joined as Trina Robinson in 2022, are two more intriguing recent additions to the GH cast. The series gains new vitality from these new characters.

Additionally, with their captivating plots, performers like Josh Swickard (Harrison Chase), Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth Baldwin), and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Corinthos) make things interesting.

Along with the main cast, GH's recurring characters play an important part. Familiar personalities like Finola Hughes (Anna Devane), and Wally Kurth (Ned Quartermaine) continue to lend excitement and complexity to General Hospital.

