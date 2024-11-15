“Finally got what he deserves”- General Hospital fans support Jason as he beats up Drew in the latest episode

In a dramatic turn of events on General Hospital, Jason Morgan took matters into his own hands when he confronted Drew Cain, punching him in the face, which sparked a heated fight. The altercation occurred after Drew's kiss with Willow was revealed, leaving tensions high between the two.

Ned, after intervening to break up the fight, tried to get answers from Jason, but the latter's cryptic response indicated that Drew knew why he was attacked, leaving more questions than answers.

As the aftermath unfolded, Drew seemed unhurt physically but was left emotionally shaken, with Nina pushing for Jason to be held accountable for the attack. Meanwhile, family members like Michael and Willow struggled with their own emotional responses, especially as the fallout from Drew and Willow’s kiss continued to ripple through their lives.

Trending

Fans of General Hospital are divided on the latest twist, but a strong faction is rallying behind Jason, seeing his violent outburst as a long-overdue act of justice. Many feel that Drew, who is involved in a complicated love triangle between Willow and Michael, had it coming for his actions, and some viewers even think that Jason's reaction is justified, given Drew’s betrayal.

"Looks like Drew finally got what he deserved. Hopefully Nina learns about how Drew is playing both sides of the mother/daughter fence," a fan wrote on Facebook.

Fan reactions to Drew and Jason's fight (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

Fans expressed that Drew had it coming and that they stood with Jason on this matter.

Fan reactions to Drew and Jason's fight (Image via Facebook/@Genera Hospital)

A few fans commented on the showdown between Drew and Jason.

Fan reactions to Drew and Jason's fight (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

What was the real cause behind Jason’s attack on Drew on General Hospital?

Jason’s violence toward Drew stemmed from more than just the tension surrounding the latter's relationship with Willow. As the situation unfolded, it became clear that the kiss shared between Drew and Willow had triggered a deep reaction in Jason, especially since it was hidden from Michael.

Jason's anger seemed rooted in a feeling of betrayal, not just toward his brother but also in the emotional stakes of the love triangle. This complex family dynamic is compounded by Jason’s protective instincts over Willow and Michael, making Drew’s actions seem even more unforgivable.

However, the question still lingers: why was Jason’s attack so extreme? Drew’s involvement in the kiss is certainly a trigger, but the former's cryptic words, indicating that Drew "knows why" he was attacked, suggested a deeper, more personal motive.

Fans are speculating about what history between the brothers might have been uncovered, possibly igniting a fury simmering beneath the surface. Jason’s actions have sparked a debate on whether his anger is completely justified or reflects unresolved issues with Drew.

Will Jason face consequences for his actions?

One of the biggest questions following the fight is whether Jason will face any repercussions for his actions. Nina is pushing for accountability, demanding that Jason be held responsible for his assault on Drew. However, with the complex relationships and loyalties in play, it’s unclear if Jason will face any true consequences within his tight-knit family.

As the dust settled, Jason's violent reaction seemed likely to have wider-reaching consequences than initially anticipated, potentially breaking family bonds or resolving deeper emotional issues between the characters.

Fans eagerly await to see how this storyline will unfold, with many curious to see if Jason will face any backlash or if his actions will be swept under the rug in favor of family loyalty.

Read More: “Waste of time bringing him back”— General Hospital fans disappointed with Lucky Spencer’s return to the show

Read More: "So, did they stop and drop investigating?" — General Hospital mystery deepens as fans wonder who really killed John Cates

Interested viewers can catch the episodes of General Hospital on ABC every weekday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback