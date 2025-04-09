General Hospital recap (April 8, 2025): Did Lulu finally confront Dante about his past with Brook Lynn?

The lastest episode of General Hospital aired on April 8, 2025, where Kristina visited Elizabeth in the hospital, unaware that Elizabeth didn’t know she caused the crash. Lucky pulled Kristina aside and warned her not to confess. Meanwhile, Ric lies to Elizabeth about what really happened. Ava pushed Ric to use Kristina’s mistake against Alexis.

But did Lulu confront Dante about him and Brook Lynn? Yes, Lulu did confront Dante and pushed him for answers.

Lulu admitted to Dante that she had used Cody to get information about his past with Brook Lynn. Dante overheard this and called her out immediately. Lulu explained that her suspicions grew after seeing how often Brook Lynn came up, so she tricked Cody into talking.

Dante initially blamed Cody, but Lulu took full responsibility. Dante then admitted that he and Brook Lynn had a brief romantic history from when they were teenagers at camp. He said it ended quickly, and they both moved on. Lulu pressed him on about why he hadn’t told her earlier, especially since Brook Lynn had tried to interfere with their relationship as adults.

Dante said it never seemed important. Lulu said being kept in the dark made her question if she could trust him. Dante apologized for keeping it from her and insisted he only had feelings for her when Brook Lynn returned to town. He said there were no lingering feelings and no secrets anymore.

They agreed to move forward without hiding things. After Dante had left, Cody returned and accused Lulu of manipulating everyone. He told her he knew something was going on and warned her not to keep spinning stories.

General Hospital: Did Ric tell Elizabeth the truth about the car crash?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

No, Ric lied to Elizabeth about what really caused the crash. When Elizabeth visited Ric’s hospital room, she asked if he remembered anything about the accident. Ric, who had earlier discussed with Ava that Kristina cut his brakes, told Elizabeth that he lost control of the car and possibly hit black ice. He left out any mention of Kristina or brake failure.

Earlier, Ric had pushed back against Ava’s plan to use the situation to get money from Alexis, warning her it could backfire. He didn’t want to blackmail anyone but also wasn’t ready to expose Kristina. Ava insisted her goal wasn’t Sonny, but Alexis. Despite Ric’s frustration, she left to move forward with the plan. When Elizabeth arrived, Ric became emotional and blamed himself for the crash.

He told her that if anything had happened to her, he wouldn’t have been able to forgive himself. Elizabeth expressed concern for Ric’s health too but accepted his explanation about the crash. Ric’s decision to hide the truth left Elizabeth unaware that Kristina had tampered with the brakes. The scene ended with no indication that Ric planned to come clean to Elizabeth anytime soon.

General Hospital: Why did Ava go to Alexis after speaking with Ric?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Ava went to Alexis intending to use Kristina’s actions for leverage. After speaking with Ric, Ava decided not to go to the police about Kristina cutting the brakes. Instead, she visited Alexis at her office to confront her about Kristina’s role in the crash.

Before leaving Ric’s hospital room, Ava explained her plan was to work with Alexis on several financial transactions, threatening to expose Kristina unless Alexis complied. Ric wasn’t on board with Ava’s approach and reminded her that using this against Alexis wouldn’t fetch any justice for what happened. He felt Kristina should be held accountable, especially for Elizabeth’s injuries.

Ava disagreed and said letting Kristina avoid prison would be the only grace she’d extend. At the law office, Alexis was in a good mood after seeing progress between Kristina and Molly. She told Diane that she believed her daughters were reconnecting. After Diane stepped out, Ava arrived unannounced and told Alexis they had business.

She said it was about Kristina’s future and made it clear she intended to discuss what she knew. The episode ended before Ava revealed the full extent of her plan, but her visit set up an obvious confrontation using Kristina’s involvement in the crash as a bargaining chip.

General Hospital: What happened between Brook Lynn and Lois after her surprise return?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Brook Lynn was shocked and uneasy when Lois returned unexpectedly. During breakfast at the Quartermaine house, Olivia announces a surprise, revealing that Lois has returned. Brook Lynn offered a polite hug but was clearly uncomfortable. After Chase and Brook Lynn had stepped outside, Olivia questioned Lois about the tension. Lois admitted there had been a fight and said Brook Lynn needed time to work things out.

Outside, Brook Lynn told Chase she felt ambushed and couldn’t stop thinking about family members who never got to meet her child. Chase reminded her that if she wanted to keep her secret, she needed to hide her frustration with Lois better. He also urged her to consider forgiving her mother, saying that holding onto the anger would only make things harder.

Brook Lynn said the betrayal still hurt because she and Lois used to share everything, and now it felt like she couldn’t trust her. She was still upset that Lois had told her grandmother about the baby years ago in General Hospital.

Chase promised to support her either way but said she should think about letting go of the resentment. The scene ended with Brook Lynn feeling torn between keeping her secret and possibly mending her relationship with Lois in General Hospital.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

