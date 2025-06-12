General Hospital recap (June 12, 2025): Who got full custody of Wiley and Amelia?

The General Hospital episode that aired on June 12, 2025, centered around the custody ruling between Michael and Willow. In the episode, the judge granted Michael full custody of Wiley and Amelia. Willow reacted by collapsing in court and was later hospitalized. Natalia revealed to Sonny that she may be forced to help the ADA build a case against him due to a DUI arrest.

Michael was awarded full physical and legal custody of Wiley and Amelia. The judge cited a pattern of negligence from Willow, including frequently moving the children between homes and poor decision-making since December. In court, Michael, Carly, Jason, and Diane were present when the ruling was announced.

Drew, Ric, and Nina sat with Willow, who hoped the judge would opt for shared custody. Instead, the judge dissolved Michael and Willow’s marriage and gave him sole custody. Willow broke down in court, begging the judge to reconsider. She pleaded with Michael to change his mind, but he remained silent.

As the court adjourned, Willow collapsed in Drew’s arms. Michael appeared shaken by the ruling, and outside the courtroom, he admitted he didn’t want things to turn out this way. Nina tried to comfort Willow, who became unresponsive and was later taken to the hospital.

General Hospital: Why did Willow end up in the hospital?

Willow collapsed after the judge awarded full custody to Michael. After she pleaded for her kids and failed to get the judge to change the ruling, she became hysterical. As Michael walked out, she screamed and begged to speak to him while Drew caught her as she fainted.

Nina and Drew rushed her to General Hospital, where Liz admitted her. Willow remained unresponsive, and Liz recommended a psych evaluation. Nina blamed Drew for everything, accusing him of pushing Willow into the custody fight. Liz told Drew to leave so Willow could rest. Drew stayed behind briefly until Nina demanded he go.

Back at home, Michael told Wiley about the divorce while Willow lay in bed thinking about the judge’s decision. Jason said Willow would never be the same after what happened. Liz later told Ric that Willow appeared to be in shock. A psych consult was called in, and her condition remained unclear by the end of the episode.

General Hospital: What is Kristina planning with Cody?

Kristina is paying Cody to seduce Ava and break her away from Ric. Kristina told Alexis she thought Cody was the right person for the job after watching him bump into Ava at the Metro Court. Alexis was stunned and called the idea reckless. Kristina explained that Cody had con artist experience and could win Ava over.

Later, Cody visited Ava at her gallery and used the sunglasses excuse to strike up a conversation. He complimented her artwork and made small talk. She invited him to an upcoming wildlife photography event. After leaving the gallery, Cody met with Kristina and said the trial run went well.

He asked for $1,000 and said he could continue, but warned Kristina that Ava was dangerous. He wanted hazard pay for going up against someone with Ava’s past. Kristina agreed to keep paying him. She told him to go as far as needed to pull Ava away from Ric.

General Hospital: What did Natalia reveal to Sonny?

Natalia told Sonny she was arrested for DUI and may have to testify against him. She admitted it wasn’t her first offense and could face up to five years in prison. ADA Turner gave her an opportunity to cooperate in a case against Sonny.

At first, Sonny wasn’t worried and told her she didn’t have anything that could hurt him. Natalia corrected him and explained that while going through Deception’s financial records, she found discrepancies linked to Sonny’s money.

That was enough for Turner to obtain a search warrant for Sonny’s property. Natalia said she hadn’t agreed to anything yet but felt trapped. She asked Sonny to help her get out of the situation.

Sonny promised to protect both of them and told her to stay calm while he figured out what to do next. The duo sat in her car in the hospital parking lot while discussing their next move.

