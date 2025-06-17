General Hospital recap (June 17, 2025): Why did Sasha panic after seeing the baby?

The episode of General Hospital that aired on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, picked up with Emma catching Joss and Vaughn kissing in Dalton’s office. Lulu apologized to Gio at the Metro Court pool, while Brook Lynn planned to dig into Britt’s past. Sasha panicked when the hospital brought her the wrong baby, but Lucas later returned with the real Daisy.

In General Hospital, Sasha panicked because the nurse brought her the wrong baby. At the hospital, Sasha was preparing to take Daisy home when the baby handed to her didn’t look familiar.

She immediately froze and said, “This isn’t my baby. Where is my baby?” Carly and Michael rushed to calm her down, while Lucas eventually arrived with the real Daisy. He explained that Daisy had always been in the nursery and that the mistake likely happened due to her being placed in the wrong bassinet. Sasha held Daisy and confirmed it was her.

Trending

Lucas told them the ID bracelet had never been removed. Sasha broke down in relief, but Felicia and Carly were both alarmed that this happened in the first place. Felicia pulled Lucas aside and asked how such a mix-up was possible. Lucas admitted the hospital had protocols in place, and this should not have happened.

He left to start an internal investigation. Carly stayed close to Sasha, and Michael assured her they would make sure nothing like this happened again. Sasha quietly thanked them and kept holding her daughter. No one brought up names, but the situation made it clear something was off inside the hospital nursery.

General Hospital: What did Drew threaten Nina and Portia with?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Drew threatened to destroy Nina and Portia’s lives if they crossed him again. After learning that they had worked with Jacinda to drug him, Drew called them into Portia’s office.

He reminded them he is still in charge and warned that if they went behind his back again, he would end Nina’s relationship with Willow and end Portia’s medical career. Drew said Nina would stand beside him and Willow when Willow returned home, and Portia would direct Curtis to publish an article portraying the custody ruling as a miscarriage of justice.

Nina pushed back, saying Willow didn’t want to see Drew. Drew ignored that and told her to be ready anyway. Portia reminded him that the medical board could investigate if any more threats came her way. Drew said the evidence he had could ruin both of them and walked out.

Portia later told Curtis what Drew demanded. Curtis initially tried to push back, but then told her they would do exactly what Drew wanted for now. He said Drew would slip eventually. Nina didn’t speak to anyone about the conversation afterward, but her face showed she knew Drew wasn’t letting anything go.

General Hospital: Did Lulu finally tell Gio everything?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Lulu told Gio the entire story about his birth and Brook Lynn’s pregnancy. At the Metro Court pool, Lulu apologized to Gio for the way he found out, but he said she didn’t owe him anything. Gio asked why she even started looking into him. Lulu explained she was digging for info about her daughter and came across Brook Lynn’s old pregnancy.

She figured Dante had a right to know, since he was a good man. Gio interrupted and said he only saw Sonny and Rocco as his family right now. Lulu said she wasn’t going to pressure him into seeing Dante. Gio then wanted to know why Brook Lynn didn’t come for him. Lulu told him Brook Lynn had asked her to keep it quiet to avoid disrupting his life. She told him that Camilla was never pregnant, Brook Lynn had a boy on May 15, and that’s his real birthday.

Gio was stunned, realizing he didn’t even know when he was born. He started to question everything Lois and Gloria did to protect him and whether they were doing it for him. Lulu said they hoped no one would ask questions and things would settle down.

General Hospital: How close is Emma to exposing Dalton?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Emma is getting dangerously close to exposing Dalton. After catching Joss and Vaughn kissing, Emma used it as leverage to force Joss out of Dalton’s office. Alone, she began going through his papers.

Dalton caught her and asked what she was doing. She said she was helping Joss file some documents and waiting to speak to him about her studies. Emma then asked him for help with an equation and played it off as a school visit. Dalton didn’t push her out. Later, Joss told Vaughn that Emma was alone in the office and could be ransacking it.

Vaughn agreed that Emma didn’t realize how deep she was getting. He said that if Emma kept pushing, Anna might show up and scare Dalton into covering his tracks. Joss came up with a plan. She told Vaughn to join Emma’s animal rights group and mislead her into backing off Dalton.

In General Hospital, Joss believes this will keep Emma away from the danger she doesn’t see. The episode ended with Dalton helping Emma with her work while Emma kept smiling and asking more questions. She told him she wanted to see his lab, but Dalton quickly shut that idea down, saying his sponsors wouldn’t allow it.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More