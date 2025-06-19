General Hospital recap (June 19, 2025): Did Sonny turn down Sidwell’s offer and call out the threat?

The General Hospital episode aired Thursday, June 19, 2025, and picked up with Sonny turning down Sidwell’s offer to buy his piers after a tense conversation on Spoon Island.

Ad

At the Quartermaine mansion, Michael told Jason he had given Sasha full legal custody of Daisy, while Sasha noticed someone had been in Daisy’s room. Lulu apologized to Anna at the Metro Court pool, and Jordan admitted to Anna that she still had complicated feelings for Curtis.

Yes, Sonny refused to sell the piers to Sidwell and made it clear he won’t be pushed out of Port Charles. The two met at Wyndemere, where Sidwell claimed his interest in the docks was purely business. He said he wanted to cut Sonny’s influence and prevent further mob violence.

Ad

Trending

Sidwell mentioned Sonny’s loss of a son and suggested he’d want peace for his family. Sonny took that as a threat and asked him if he had threatened his kids. Sidwell backtracked, saying Sonny’s family would be safer once the piers changed hands. Sonny didn’t buy it.

He reminded Sidwell that the voters might still take away the piers with Measure C, regardless of who owns them. Sonny told Sidwell to keep his money and warned him to stay out of his way. He walked out, leaving Sidwell alone, and confirmed that Port Charles is his home and he will defend it.

Ad

General Hospital: Did Sidwell pay off the judge to get Michael full custody?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Sidwell bribed Judge Heran to make sure Michael got full custody of his kids. In the final moments of the episode, the judge arrived on Spoon Island and confirmed she had followed through on Sidwell’s instructions. She handed custody over to Michael and didn’t seem bothered by the ethics of the decision.

Ad

In General Hospital, Sidwell told her the rest of the payment would be transferred to her account. This confirmed what had been hinted at earlier when Marco and Lucas discussed how strange the custody ruling was. Marco pointed out how rare it is for a judge to rule completely in favor of the father, especially in a case like Michael and Willow’s.

While Michael had been dealing with Sasha and planning how to make her Daisy’s only legal guardian, this quiet reveal at Wyndemere showed that Michael’s win in court wasn’t clean. The outcome was arranged, and Sidwell was the one who made it happen.

Ad

General Hospital: Did Sasha notice someone had been in Daisy’s room?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Sasha realized someone had entered Daisy’s room after she left. She had just rocked Daisy to sleep and told her she would be nearby. After she left, the camera showed someone opening the door and peering into the crib while Daisy was alone.

Ad

When Sasha returned, the mobile above Daisy’s crib was spinning and playing music. She didn’t remember turning it on and said out loud that it had woken the baby. Sasha didn’t see who had entered, but it was clear that someone else had been in the nursery. Earlier, Jason had talked to her and Michael about the custody arrangements.

Sasha had agreed to become Daisy’s only legal parent, while Michael would stay in her life informally. Sasha also said she would update her will to make sure Michael would take care of Daisy if anything happened to her. The scene ended with Sasha leaving Daisy alone again, unaware that someone had already been in the room earlier.

Ad

General Hospital: Did Drew offer Kai a new path after football ended?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Drew offered Kai a paid internship in his office after learning that Kai’s surgery didn’t restore his ability to play football. The two met at Drew’s place, where Kai said the operation didn’t work the way they had hoped.

Ad

He admitted that this wasn’t the ending Drew had planned for the documentary either. Drew said he would shelve the project and told Kai he was sorry for giving him hope without thinking about what might go wrong. Kai said he appreciated that Drew gave him a chance and didn’t regret trying.

That’s when Drew made the offer. He told Kai he had recently lost an intern and would like him to take the spot. He explained that Kai had leadership qualities, was good with the media, and had the potential to do real good. Kai seemed surprised but listened. Drew said he hoped Kai would think about it and consider him a friend.

Ad

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More