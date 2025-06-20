General Hospital recap (June 20, 2025): Did Willow agree to marry Drew despite her doubts?

The General Hospital episode that aired on Friday, June 20, 2025, focused on Willow agreeing to marry Drew after a visit from Martin gave her hope of regaining custody. Nina confided in Ava about her fears and considered telling Willow the truth, but Ava warned her to stay quiet. At the pool, Willow found Wiley’s shirt and broke down, while Kristina warned Michael not to let his anger take over.

Willow told Drew she would marry him. Early in the episode, Drew returned from a run and asked Willow if she had made a decision. She admitted she was still tired and said marrying him felt like using him to win back her kids. Drew acknowledged his past mistakes, including taking her to DC and drawing up guardianship papers.

When Martin arrived, he explained how marriage could help them get custody. Martin said Tracy had no choice but to accept the deal. After Martin left, Willow said the legal advice gave her a little hope, and she finally told Drew she would marry him, and shortly after, they kissed. Later, Willow texted Nina to meet at the pool, and Nina took this as a good sign.

But when Willow found Wiley’s t-shirt and insisted he had swim lessons that day, it was clear she was still struggling. Kristina confirmed Wiley had been there, but Willow wasn’t supposed to know. Nina reminded her not to break any court orders. Willow told her mom she wouldn’t—because by the next hearing, she would be Drew’s wife.

General Hospital: Did Tracy give in to Martin and Curtis’ plan?

Yes, Tracy agreed to move forward with Martin’s press conference plan. Curtis visited Tracy at the Quartermaine mansion and explained that her arrest had helped Drew’s public image. He said they needed Drew to recant and asked if Martin could be flipped.

Tracy doubted it, since Martin still blamed her for having him arrested. Curtis revealed someone was trying to locate Jacinda to prove that Drew had drugged himself. That way, the charges against Tracy could be dropped.

Later, when Martin arrived with a written statement for Tracy to read at the press conference, she ripped it up in front of him. However, when Curtis told him to proceed anyway, Tracy didn’t object.

Michael, who was present for the conversation, said the less they had to do with Drew, the better. Even though Tracy said the speech was poorly written, she agreed to go along with it and lie if needed. Her choice came down to preserving her own standing versus continuing to push back.

General Hospital: Did Kai turn down Drew’s internship at first?

Yes, Kai initially declined Drew’s internship offer. In a scene with Trina, Kai said he had met with Drew and was grateful for his apology and encouragement. Drew had offered him a paid internship in DC after deciding to shelve the documentary. Kai said the offer helped him focus on the future, but he didn’t feel ready to relocate.

He wanted to stay in Port Charles, graduate from PCU, and be with Trina. Trina shared this with Ava, saying she supported his choice and appreciated that he put their relationship first. Ava asked if she’d tried to talk Kai out of the internship, but Trina said no—he knew what he wanted.

However, Kai later visited Drew again to say he had changed his mind. Drew explained that the internship could be based in Port Charles and only required a few visits to DC each year. Hearing that, Kai said yes to the job. Drew told him he was the kind of person he wanted on his team.

General Hospital: Did Willow break down after seeing Wiley’s shirt?

Yes, Willow became visibly shaken after finding Wiley’s shirt at the pool. She met Nina there, and as soon as she arrived, she started searching around the area. Nina looked confused until Willow picked up Wiley’s Lila’s Kids t-shirt, claiming it was his favorite.

Nina told her Wiley hadn’t been there, but Willow insisted she was sure he had swim lessons that day. Soon after, Kristina appeared and confirmed Wiley had been swimming. She took the shirt from Willow and said he swam across the pool in one breath. Nina asked Willow if she had arranged to meet there, hoping to see her son.

In General Hospital, Willow admitted that it was true. Nina reminded her that she wasn’t allowed to have contact with the kids. She told her not to do anything that would hurt her custody case. Willow agreed but said it wouldn’t be like this much longer, because by the time of the hearing, she would be married to Drew.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

