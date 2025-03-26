General Hospital sneak peek shocker sees Nina in trouble as she gets caught snooping

On General Hospital's March 21, 2025, episode, Nina Reeves did something that crossed a line that could have lasting consequences. She was seen coming into Drew Quartermaine's house with a key she had secretly stolen from Willow. Nina went straight to his safe, and to her surprise, the safe contained money and a few documents.

She went there to try and find some dirt on Drew to use against him, but she didn't find anything. The recent sneak peek shows that instead of departing, Nina stays put, digging deeper, hoping she'd find something to use against him. She is caught in the act by Drew, and later Willow also walks in, engaging in a heated argument.

Nina gets caught by Willow on General Hospital

Spoilers indicate that Nina's break-in will not be a secret for long. On the March 24 episode of General Hospital, Nina will be caught by Drew just as she tries to leave his place. She will try to pretend as if she were snooping to ensure Willow's protection.

Drew will confront her and ask her if she is there to dig up some dirt on him to separate him and Willow. Nina tries to explain to him how Willow moving in with him would be detrimental to her and the kids.

However, Drew refuses to listen and accuses Nina of trying to sabotage his relationship with Willow, as he thinks Nina wants him all to herself.

Just as they are talking, Willow will return to Drew's house and find Nina there. When she questions Nina's presence there, Drew tells her that Nina is there to express her disapproval of their relationship, which annoys Willow.

She will immediately confront her mother, and the confrontation is reported to be intense. Willow will not let Nina sweet-talk her out of it. Instead, she will demand explanations for invading their privacy.

This will likely destroy whatever trust is left between the two women. Nina has been trying to repair things with Willow for months, but this might make it virtually impossible.

Stealing the key was bad enough, getting caught snooping through the safe, especially after discovering something as damning as hidden money, will make the consequences all the worse.

There's a danger that Nina, out of desperation to defend herself, will reveal to the public her past romantic connection with Drew. If that's made public, it will just add to the complexity. It will not only raise questions regarding her motives but also sully Willow's trust in Drew, especially if she feels he is still hiding something from her.

At the same time, this event fits into larger narratives playing out in Port Charles. Drew has been coercing Portia into helping with dubious medical records, Carly is recovering from being poisoned, and Jason is cautioning her to keep away from Brennan. Nina's revelation of Drew's money and files might tie in with these developments, implying that several plots are intersecting.

As the week goes on, General Hospital fans can look forward to the repercussions of Nina's break-in taking over the drama. She will confront Willow, Drew, and potentially others once the secret is revealed. With her life with her daughter on the brink of collapse and her reputation threatened, Nina might soon be lonelier than ever.

This new development is bound to cause shockwaves in Port Charles. The money in the safe is just the tip of the iceberg; what it symbolizes, and how it relates to other people's secrets, is only just beginning to surface on General Hospital.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

