General Hospital spoilers: Alexis edges closer to uncovering the truth about Sam’s death

The spoilers for the episodes of General Hospital, set to air in the week of January 27, 2025, tease that Alexis is on the edge of uncovering the truth about Sam’s death. Portia finally reveals the details of her death, which was caused by an intentional overdose of Digitalis. The revelation prompts Alexis to vow justice, as she pieces together the mystery and questions who could have committed such a heinous act.

Recently on General Hospital, Willow opens up to Chase about the stress she’s been feeling at the Quartermaine mansion, but their conversation takes a turn when she tells him that he can't father a child. At the same time, Drew feels shut out by Monica and the Quartermaine family as they disown him. After this, he shares his feelings with Marty and Lucy and figures out his next move.

Meanwhile, Sonny plans a trip to California, but he’s keeping his health issues a secret from Kristina. Jason is still emotional about the explosion that hurt Michael and is determined to go after Sidwell, even though Anna warns him to be careful.

Over at Turning Woods, Lucky and Elizabeth discover crucial information about Cyrus’ dealings and use their quick thinking to stay one step ahead of the facility’s administrator.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of General Hospital?

In the January 28 episode of General Hospital, Alexis will be shocked when Portia tells her that Sam’s death wasn’t an accident but a well planned and executed murder, caused by a Digitalis overdose. The news will leave Alexis in shock, however, she is determined to find out the truth and bring the person responsible to justice, starting an investigation.

Brook Lynn’s life takes a turn when Chase tells her that their struggles to have a baby are because of him and not her. The news puts stress on their relationship.

With help from her mom Lois, Brook Lynn looks back on her past choices. This includes her first pregnancy when she was in high school, and gave up her child (now recognized as Gio) for adoption.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Carly grows closer to Jack Brennan, whose surprise visit adds some tension and support to her trip to help Michael. As Carly shares that she hasn’t been able to see Michael since he was admitted to the clinic, Brennan questions if she feels it is just a regular medical protocol or has something more to it. His response hints a possibility of more trouble ahead.

Back in Port Charles on General Hospital, the town Mayor Laura talks to her daughter Lulu about her feelings for Dante, bringing up old emotions and unresolved issues. With love, heartbreak, and truths coming to light, this episode of the show is sure to keep fans hooked with the upcoming storylines and drama.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

