General Hospital spoilers: Brennan shocks Carly while Nina supports Willow

Last week on General Hospital, emotions ran high as Ava found herself at odds with Laura over her custody battle for Avery. Laura, who felt connected to Sonny because he was Rocco’s grandfather, chose not to support Ava in court. This decision made Ava feel trapped.

At the same time, Ava and Ric had some arguments, but things took a turn when they shared a kiss, complicating their professional relationship. In another part of the story, Sonny’s health became a big concern when he told Brick about his worsening chest pains, which could mean he has a serious heart problem.

Sonny planned a quiet trip to see a heart doctor in Los Angeles, with Natalia and Brick making sure he stayed safe. Meanwhile, Laura found out about Jenz Sidwell’s involvement in keeping Lucky captive in Africa.

The upcoming episode of General Hospital promises a blend of drama and surprises as Brennan catches Carly off guard during her time in Germany. At the same time, Nina steps in to help Willow, who is having a hard time dealing with her recent decision to keep her kids at Quartermaine's. As tensions rise and secrets loom, Port Charles gears up for more twists and turns.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of General Hospital?

In the episode of General Hospital set to air on Friday, January 24, 2025, Carly will face challenges when Brennan shows up in Germany. While Carly tries to handle the surprise, Willow starts to doubt her custody deal with Tracy and Jason, especially as the Quartermaine family’s problems get worse.

Nina, who wants to protect her daughter Willow, does her best to support her emotionally. But she’s also worried about Drew’s influence on her child, now that Willow has moved in with him.

In another part of town, Josslyn is completely focused on solving a potential murder, which makes Trina both worried and intrigued. Meanwhile, Laura confronts Jenz Sidwell as she tries to make him take responsibility for what he did to her son. At the same time, Lulu thinks about a new job opportunity that could lead to unexpected partnerships.

Current major plotlines revolving around Port Charles

Willow is having a hard time adjusting to her new life as Tracy Quartermaine enforces strict rules. Nina is determined to support her daughter, which complicates their already tricky relationship, especially as she tries to keep Willow away from Drew.

Meanwhile, Drew is desperately trying to regain control of his life, but Curtis Ashford immediately rejects his latest idea. Laura Collins is determined to face Jenz Sidwell and hold him accountable for her son Lucky's kidnapping, leading to a tense showdown.

Lulu’s career takes an interesting turn as she might end up working with or even for Brook Lynn, which could ignite competition. Carly’s story in Germany is also full of emotions and surprises, especially when Jack Brennan shows up unexpectedly and throws her plans into chaos.

For the younger characters, Josslyn's mission to prevent murder captures the spotlight. With Trina becoming more concerned, the pressure on Josslyn is greater than ever.

At the same time, there’s growing concern about Sonny Corinthos and whether he’s at risk, especially in his ongoing fight with Cyrus Renault. Each storyline intertwines to deliver another week of drama and twists.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

