General Hospital spoilers: Lulu Spencer is ready to wake up

Lulu Spencer, one of the central characters of General Hospital, has been missing in action for about four years since her coma after being exposed to an explosion. After receiving a portion of Sam McCall's liver, who died later, Lulu is ready to come out of her coma cured of her liver ailment, as the soap's spoilers suggest.

As longtime General Hospital fans know, Lulu Spencer has been part of the long-running American daily soap since 1994. The soap's plot, which centers on the titular medical facility in the fictional Port Charles township, also includes the residents and the hospital staff.

Lulu was a resident of Port Charles town and the daughter of the iconic couple Laura and Luke Spencer. She is portrayed as a strong personality, ready to face any danger. Lulu was played by many actors, including child artists. Emme Rylan last played her. Post-coma, Alexa Havins will debut in the role.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers about the show.

General Hospital: Which plot dynamics led to Lulu's return from the coma?

Emme Rylan's Lulu was in a long coma (Image via YouTube/General Hospital)

Lulu Spencer was in a coma since being caught in the explosion planned by Cyrus Renault. Harboring a brain injury from the blast, Lulu collapsed and remained in a comatose state in a facility for more than three years. While her family and friends routinely visited her, her condition was uncertain till recently.

A few weeks ago, on General Hospital, Lulu's doctors diagnosed her with a liver ailment that required a liver transplant. On the one hand, Jason Morgan and Anna Devane traveled to Africa to locate and bring Lucky Spencer back to town; on the other hand, the Port Charles residents got themselves tested to find a match for her.

While Lulu's brother, Lucky, was not a match for her, Sam McCall was discovered to be a match. Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, proceeded to donate her liver, and the surgery was a success. However, Sam suffered a heart attack after recovering from the surgery and died.

While Dr. Portia Robinson confirmed that Lulu's vitals were stable and her body was not rejecting the donated part, she suggested Lulu be shifted to a long-term facility. Lulu's mother, Laura Collins, visited her and talked to an unconscious Lulu to wake up and value Sam's sacrifice.

What may Lulu Spencer's future be at General Hospital?

Per General Hospital's spoilers, Lulu will likely wake up from her coma on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. As a heartwrenching twist, it is the day Port Charles residents have arranged Sam's funeral. Alexa Havins will be stepping into the role in this episode.

While Lulu will need to take in a lot that happened between the explosion and her waking, she will also look out to meet her children. Her mother will fill her in and make her acknowledge Sam's sacrifice. While at that, Lulu will also need to come to terms with Dante's relationship with Sam and their engagement.

Lulu may want to emotionally support Sam's children since she may feel responsible for Sam's death. She might also want to reunite with Charlotte, who left the town with her father, Valentin. This may be a story arc for Valentin's return to Port Charles.

She may want to avenge her condition and related devastation from Cyrus Renault and seek Lucky's assistance. Whether Lulu decides to move in with Dante to provide a home for all the children remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to ABC to catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital as Lulu returns to the soap's storyline after a long gap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback