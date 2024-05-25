General Hospital spoilers for the next week from May 27 to 31

In the latest episode of General Hospital, Portia offers condolences to Liz, who admits Finn is struggling but doesn't share details. The episode also saw Molly and TJ have a date and discuss Kristina, with Molly thinking they were too hard on her.

In another turn of events, Chase refrains from judging Finn, who expresses guilt over drinking after their father's death. Finn asks Chase to dispose of the alcohol and says he needs a meeting.

Meanwhile, Tracy is surprised when Cody tells her about Gregory's death. She goes to the hospital to offer to pay medical bills, impressing Stella with her generosity.

Now, the upcoming episodes of General Hospital will seemingly maintain the riveting pace of the narrative with their developments. Here's a possible sneak peek into the upcoming episodes of this vintage soap opera:

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 27 to May 31, 2024

Monday, May 27, 2024: Watch a recap episode

The ABC soap will air an encore of the October 5, 2023 episode. Therefore, there will be no new episode on Monday.

Tuesday, May 28, 2024: Sam's bold plan coupled with Spixie revival

In Tuesday's episode of General Hospital, Sam will be determined to help get Jason out of trouble. Meanwhile, Maxie will provide Spinelli with much-needed encouragement. The good news is that this could hint at a potential rekindling of their long-awaited Spixie romance.

Moreover, Alexis will be on the verge of receiving critical answers. However, the catch is that the answers may not be as per her anticipation.

The events of the episode will also see Jason and Anna have a crucial exchange of information. This exchange will be far more significant than mere phone numbers or social media contacts.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024: Only suspicions and showdowns

In this episode of General Hospital, Elizabeth will begin to suspect that something is amiss as a result, she will raise her alertness to potential dangers. In another turn of events, Ava and Nina's friendship will take another hit as Ava will confront Nina.

Josslyn and Trina will team up, presenting a strong, united front in their endeavors. The love between Brook Lynn and Chase will continue to blossom, with Brook Lynn expressing her affection more clearly than ever. True to her nature, Alexis will ensure that she has the final word in a heated discussion.

Thursday, May 30, 2024: Family ties and troubling times to keep you hooked

In this episode of General Hospital, Sonny's decision to seek out Dex will spell trouble.

That could potentially have serious consequences on the horizon. The episode will also see Dante and Kristina engage in a deep and meaningful conversation as they are vexed by Sonny's children.

Meanwhile, Molly will grapple with her frustration over unresolved matters. Additionally, Michael and Drew will take a moment to clear the air between them as they will hope to mend their strained relationship.

Friday, May 31, 2024: New missions and rising tensions will culminate the week

The week for General Hospital Curtis and Portia will embark on a new mission together. As they embark on this mission, viewers can expect it to strengthen their bond even further. However, Laura will be dismayed by the news she receives, thereby adding to her worries.

Furthermore, viewers can expect Jason making a bold decision that will provoke Sonny. The repercussions could include straining their friendship to the breaking point.

Amidst the turmoil, Chase will offer reassuring words, providing much-needed support. Meanwhile, John, also known as Jagger, will become increasingly suspicious of someone.

General Hospital airs on ABC from Monday to Friday.