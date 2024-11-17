General Hospital spoilers for the next week from November 18 to 22, 2024

The previous week on General Hospital, saw Robert grappling with an emotional conflict between old flames and current loyalties, as Drew checked on Willow, who was secretly anxious after their romantic encounter. Meanwhile, Kristina’s heartfelt plea hinted at a turning point that could change her path.

As the week went on, Laura and Lucky got upsetting news about Lulu's health, which left them worried. Jason got support from Elizabeth during tough times, and Trina made a strong start with her determination. Holly's sudden request to Anna hinted at old issues resurfacing, while Drew waited for the results of an election that could change everything.

In the upcoming week on General Hospital, Port Charles will prepare for an emotional farewell as Sam’s funeral unites the town. Lulu wakes up from her coma to find the world has changed, and Lucky gets a surprising offer that could change his life. Meanwhile, Mac and Felicia help Sasha, and Alexis and Ric argue more as family issues escalate.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from November 18 to 22, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024: Tensions and unexpected offers

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Alexis and Ric have a huge argument following their past grievances as a former couple, raising the tension in the atmosphere.

Lucky has to make a tough choice when he gets an unexpected proposal that could change his future. Dante talks to Cody following his breakdown from Sam’s demise, after her liver donation to Lulu. During this time TJ strongly supports Molly, while Danny’s harsh words leave Lucas reeling.

Tuesday, November 19, 2024: A city mourns

The residents of Port Charles come together for Sam’s funeral. Kristina and Molly support Sam's mother, Alexis, through her grief. Ava and Lucas find comfort in each other as they share their pain. In a surprising turn, Lulu wakes up from her coma, raising questions about her memories and what will happen next.

Wednesday, November 20, 2024: Revelations and vows

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Jason shares a heartfelt conversation with his and Sam's son Danny, reflecting on their loss and its impact. Elizabeth receives troubling news and takes action.

Alexis makes a strong promise to keep her family safe. Molly reveals Ric’s plan, amidst Ava's trials causing tension within the family. Dante and Kristina unite in their pursuit of justice for those they hold dear.

Thursday, November 21, 2024: Confessions and gratitude

Michael opens up to Sasha, expressing his deepest fears and hopes about his marriage and their bond. Jason takes a firm stand, unwavering in his commitment to his path, while Dante contemplates his next course of action after losing Sam.

Kristina expresses heartfelt gratitude to Josslyn, recognizing her steadfast support. Trina is left stunned when Kai makes an unexpected appearance, leaving her torn.

Friday, November 22, 2024: Troubles and support

The week on General Hospital ends as Molly shares bad news with Kristina, which might add to the tension between the two sisters. Ava feels very worried as she senses problems coming her way amid the murder case.

Stella steps in to encourage TJ, reminding him of his strength in times of uncertainty. Jason turns to Dante for advice, hoping to find clarity amid the turmoil. Mac and Felicia support Sasha when she needs it most.

Port Charles is set for a week filled with emotions, shifting alliances, and pivotal choices as its residents navigate their complicated lives. The drama is far from over as new developments unravel, leaving fans eagerly anticipating each twist.

New episodes of General Hospital air on ABC and Hulu.

