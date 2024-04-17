General Hospital spoilers for this week from April 15 to 19

In the last week of the General Hospital, tensions rose as Nina Corinthos accused Carly Spencer of having an affair with John "Jagger" Cates. Still, Michael Corinthos advised Nina to back off. Meanwhile, Drew Cain revealed to Curtis Ashford that he and Carly split due to Jason Morgan's return, hinting at a possible reconciliation with Nina.

Moving forward, at the Metro Court, Jason discussed buying back Carly's share as a surprise, confidently negotiating with Diane Miller despite Carly's past refusals. Elsewhere, a marketing plan went awry when Lucy Coe stepped in for Sasha Gilmore in a TV spot, leading to a disastrous presentation that threatened the campaign.

On the other hand, at the Quartermaine mansion, Brook Lynn's plan to replace Harrison Chase’s truck faced pushback from Tracy Quartermaine. Witnessing the eventful developments of the past week, this week will be filled with strategic maneuvers, emotional revelations, and dramatic confrontations.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 15 to 19, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024: A strategic setup and unwanted alliances

On this day in Port Charles, Ava sets up Nina in an attempt to further anger Sonny, thereby manipulating tensions within their circle. Meanwhile, Carly updates Jason on recent developments with Sonny. Thereafter, Sonny is busy discussing undisclosed matters with Drew. Elsewhere, Tracy receives unexpectedly good news, contrasting the darker undercurrents of the main storyline.

Tuesday, April 16, 2024: Diverging paths and emotional confessions

This episode of General Hospital brings introspection and confessions as Laura contemplates Sonny's future. On the other hand, Maxie opens up to Felicia about her feelings towards Spinelli, adding a personal touch to the narrative.

The day also sees Elizabeth and Gregory having a heartfelt conversation. Meanwhile, Josslyn's unclear relationship with Dex prompts Trina to seek clarity, highlighting the personal conflicts amidst the larger dramas.

Wednesday, April 17, 2024: Too much to know

In this episode of General Hospital tensions will escalate as Carly, instead of reuniting with Sonny, grows closer to John, indicating a shift in her alliances and affections. The day will also see Cyrus prepared to disclose critical information to Anna. This could possibly alter the course of their interactions.

Meanwhile, Lois questions Sonny about attending her daughter's wedding, a seemingly innocuous query that might have deeper implications. On the other hand, Ava harbors a significant secret about Sonny’s medication, which will add an element of suspense and potential betrayal to the unfolding drama.

Thursday, April 18, 2024: Strategic plays to keep you hooked

Thursday's episode of General Hospital will see Sonny discover Dex’s affiliation with the local police, a revelation that promises to disrupt their already fraught relationship. Josslyn, hoping to influence Anna, will have a strategic play within their community.

Simultaneously, romantic sparks will fly again between Nina and Drew. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn's heartfelt conversation with her mother on the eve of her wedding will add a layer of familial emotion to the ongoing intrigue.

Friday, April 19, 2024: Personal growth and professional ambitions will culminate the week

The week for General Hospital will conclude with a fierce argument between Sonny and Carly. Moreover, the episode will also see Nina stumble upon a discovery bound to displease her. It could be possibly related to the secrets Ava is keeping.

Furthermore, in a significant relational boundary setting, Sam will tell Jason to maintain distance from Danny. Lastly, the impression Lois will make on Maxie could lead to a new career opportunity, which will intertwine personal growth with professional ambitions.

Stay tuned for more General Hospital updates every day.

