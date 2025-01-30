General Hospital spoilers: What secret is Brennan hiding?

Jack Brennan and Carly Spencer's romance is blossoming on General Hospital, as the latest episode, which aired on January 29, 2025, shows. The relationship between WSB agent Brennan and Sonny Corinthos' ex-wife Carly initially seemed like a strategy to get to Sonny.

However, over time, they developed a friendship. While Carly questioned Brennan's motives, he claimed to like her. Recently, he's flirted with her and supported her, but fans of General Hospital suspect Brennan may be hiding a secret, possibly related to Sidwell's bomb in Sonny's apartment that caused Michael's fire accident, which could threaten their bond.

Carly would never forgive the person who hurt her firstborn to this extent, and the disclosure of the secret is likely to lead to more drama on the ABC daily soap. Meanwhile, the long-running soap, which premiered in April 1963, follows the lives of the staff of the titular medical facility and the residents of the fictional Port Charles town where the hospital is located.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: What is transpiring between Carly and Brennan?

As per the current General Hospital plot dynamics, Carly Spencer-Corinthos is in Germany overseeing her son Michael's burn treatment in a facial restructuring facility. Since it was difficult to get admission to the facility, Jack Brennan arranged for the same.

Carly and Brennan's friendship blossomed when the latter was in prison for his involvement with the Pikeman. Later, after getting his job back in WSB, the two interacted, often as friends. Carly often opened up about her problems in front of Brennan treating him as a confidante.

Although, Jack Brennan tried to kidnap Carly before his arrest, she confided in him about Jason's collaboration with the FBI to keep her out of prison. Over the months, General Hospital fans saw their companionship growing despite others warning Carly against trusting Brennan. This includes, Felicia, Anna, Jason and Sonny.

On Tuesday's episode, dated January 28, 2025, Brennan accepted that he liked Carly's company and asked her to accompany him to the hotel's spa-room. Since Carly refused, Brenna went for a spa alone. The next episode found, Valentin sneaking in and trying to strangle Brennan.

Valentin Cassadine wanted to punish Brennan for not controlling his colleague Collette, who shot at Valentin in front of his daughter, Charlotte, in Prague. When Valentin tried to attack Brennan, Carly saved him by hitting Valentin on the head. Valentin escaped, and Brennan put out a "shoot at sight" order.

Later, Brennan and Carly shared a kiss, hinting at a new romance, though it could be complicated if Brennan is hiding a secret from her.

Also Read: General Hospital: 5 major storylines that will keep you hooked in January 2025

General Hospital: What secret can ruin Carly's romance with Brennan?

Being a highly-efficient world-class spy, Brennan must keep many secrets close to his chest. It would be unprofessional to spill out official information to Carly or any loved one. However, his lack of transparency is matters close to Carly's family members may hurt her.

For one, if Brennan knew about Collette's plan to shoot Valentin in Prague putting little Charlotte in danger, he did nothing to stop it. This may annoy Carly, since it could have hurt her extended family. If Carly analyses why Valentin called out the words - "Prague", and learns about the event, she may charge Brennan about it.

However, this secret may not be strong enough for her to break off with Brennan. What would really make Carly furious is Brennan's connection with Michael's present condition.

Valentin attacked Brennan to avenge the Prague episode (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)

As General Hospital fans know, Jenz Sidwell is responsible for the explosion in Sonny's penthouse that burned Michael. It is also known that Sidwell is roaming free in Port Charles with all cases against him dropped. Also he bought Wyndemere and is meeting the people in town. All this despite WSB tracking him for years.

This would not be possible without WSB knowing that Sidwell was in town. As such, Carly may hold Brennan responsible for Sidwell's free hand to target Sonny. Moreover, the bomb analysis says, the device was WSB level. That may mean the organization may have been involved in the explosion to take out Sonny.

Carly may feel her son, Michael Corinthos, is suffering because of WSB's decisions and blame Jack Brennan for the same. This may bring a rift is the relationship even before it takes hold. Whether Brennan has suitable reasons to explain away Carly's accusations remains to be seen.

For more updates on Carly-Brennan relationship, stay tuned to General Hospital every weekday on ABC.

Also Read: Who is leaving General Hospital in 2025? All comings and goings explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback