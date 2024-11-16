General Hospital weekly recap (November 11 to 15, 2024 )- Family, secrets, and confrontations

In the previous week on General Hospital, things got intense as hidden truths emerged, relationships were tested, and important decisions were made. Jason had to make a tough choice about his family, and Drew becoming a congressman caused a big argument that shook up Port Charles. The problems with Willow and Drew's relationship worsened, causing stress for everyone involved.

Meanwhile, Holly’s desperate situation led her to seek Anna’s help, while Lucky wrestled with his future in Port Charles and his past in Africa. Family dynamics shifted as characters like Carly, Jason, and Drew were caught in personal and professional turmoil, each struggling with loyalty and betrayal.

As the week on General Hospital progressed, new alliances were formed, and old wounds resurfaced. With Ric's legal tricks and the upcoming funeral for Sam, Port Charles stayed on edge. The characters found themselves at a crossroads, making choices that would have lasting impacts on their futures.

General Hospital weekly recap for episodes that aired from November 11 to 15, 2024

November 11, 2024: Jason takes a stand as tensions rise

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Jason expressed his desire to live with Rocco and Scout. Robert and Holly left the town together, and Drew became a congressman. Michael informed Jason about the relationship between Willow and Drew, which led Jason to confront and hit Drew.

Carly thought Brennan was trying to control things. Molly and Isaiah became friends, and Ric suggested Ava testify. Brook Lynn told Lois about Drew and Willow's kiss. Terry gave Isaiah a job, and Ric wanted Drew to file charges, but he didn't.

Lucky told Sonny he wasn't sure about some things, and Anna was concerned about Holly's loyalty to Robert. Jason turned down Ric's offer and chose to stay quiet.

November 12, 2024: Holly’s desperate plea and Lucky's dilemma

Diane ended her relationship with Robert, encouraging him to follow his true feelings for Holly. Desperate and indebted to a syndicate, Holly sought Anna’s help before planning to leave town.

Anna advised Holly to tell Robert goodbye. Meanwhile, Lucky told Elizabeth he couldn't stay in Port Charles. Jason assured Danny that he wouldn't leave him after Sam's death. Laura visited Lulu and urged her to wake up after Sam’s sacrifice. Holly called Robert from the tarmac, but he appeared and promised to join her as they left together.

November 13, 2024: Secrets unravel and tensions explode

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Michael told Jason that his marriage to Willow was falling apart because Willow and Drew were having an affair. Jason advised Michael to talk to Willow, worried about what she might say.

Meanwhile, Carly's talk with Brennan made her question Drew's intentions. Nina and Maxie discussed Drew's mistakes, and Sasha discovered that Brook Lynn, and Chase were trying to have a baby.

Kristina opened up to Alexis about survivor's guilt over Sam’s death, expressing her resolve to testify against Ava. Things got tense when Jason talked to Drew, and Curtis took on new duties at Aurora.

November 14, 2024: Family feuds and revealed secrets

Things got heated at the Quartermaine mansion when Jason hit Drew after he became a congressman. Even though Nina, Brook Lynn, and Lois tried to stop it, Ned had to step in and separate Jason from Drew. Willow, Michael, and Drew were all dealing with hidden secrets, and Michael wanted them to be honest in their marriage.

Nina asked Willow to help check on Drew’s injury. Alexis advised Kristina against seeking revenge during Ava's trial, while Ava and Ric discussed their plan and Ava's challenging past. In another part of town, TJ and Trina spent time together at the gym, and Molly found some comfort on her birthday from Isaiah.

November 15, 2024: Lucky's crossroads and Jason faces the fallout

At the end of the week on General Hospital, Lucky sought advice from Sonny, wrestling with his desire to return to Africa to find meaning while balancing family ties. Elizabeth shared her feelings with Terry about how hard it would be if Lucky left.

Isaiah thought about taking a job at General Hospital, partly because Jordan and Terry supported the idea. Jason got in trouble with Carly because of a fight with Drew, which started when Drew admitted to having an affair with Willow. Carly tried to help, while Ric told Drew to take legal action.

