“Going to explore who my character Gio is”—General Hospital star Giovanni Mazza hints at exciting developments for his character

General Hospital, which premiered on American television on April 1, 1963, has kept fans captivated with its enthralling and interesting storylines for decades and has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards. The show, which was created by Doris and Frank Hursely, is set in the fictional town city of Port Charles, New York, and mainly focuses on the Quartermaine, Corinthos, Cassadine, and Spencer families.

Actor Giovanni Mazza portrays the role of Giovanni Palmieri on General Hospital since May 2024. In an interview with TooFab on January 23, 2025, Giovanni Mazza hinted at bog developments for his character on General Hospital and said,

"That's what the fans would be very, very excited for. Because the last nine months, I've sort of been involved in building my relationships. But now, we're really going to explore who my character Gio Palmieri is."

Giovanni Mazza's portrayal of Gio's character on General Hospital

Gio Palmieri's character was introduced on the show as a cousin of the Cerullo family. His first appearance was as a violinist in Brook Lynn Quartermaine's wedding to Harrison Chase in May 2024. During their wedding, Sonny Corinthos, his uncle, had a conversation with Gio where he asked about how his music and college were going. Sonny was revealed to have paid for Gio's violin lessons.

He moved into the Quartermaine mansion and assumed the job role as the attendant of MC Pool after it was approved by both Monica and Lois. In June 2024, Gio became friends with Josslyn and Trina. He shared with them how he was on a full scholarship in college after he auditioned for them and impressed the board.

He told them that he was all set to play for Summer Stage when Trina told him that they were looking for a musician as well for the Jerome Gallery and Gio offered to help out. Gio's storyline hinted at having feelings for Trina when one night when she was feeling anxious, he comforted her and stayed on her couch. The two shared a romantic dance as well in Josslyn and Trina's apartment one day.

Actor Giovanni Mazza, who is also a professional violinist in real life, revealed in his TooFab interview that,

"General Hospital happened to be my very first in-person audition. And I've been here for about eight or nine months now."

He hinted that his storyline would soon be further explored on General Hospital and the writers had big things coming up for his character Gio.

Recent storyline developments on General Hospital

Recently on the show, Ava and Ric shared a passionate kiss which laid the foundation for their potential romance while Sonny Corithos shared his health condition with Brick. Brick advised him to make sure that news of his heart attacks should stay concealed from other mob families as it could attract danger. He also arranged for Sonny to visit the best cardiologist in Los Angeles.

Jordan informed Laura about Sidwell roaming around Port Charles and the two checked to see if he had any criminal records. In Charlie's Pub, Lucy Coe spoke to Kristina about selling her property to Ava and Sidwell. Upcoming episodes of General Hospital will shed further light on these ongoing storylines.

Fans and interested viewers can watch the show on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

