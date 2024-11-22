“Gonna have hell on his hands”— The Bold and the Beautiful fans predict Carter’s fate as he is planning to take over as CEO of Forrester Creations

Carter Walton of The Bold and the Beautiful has signed his name on the LLC papers of Forrester Creations, a bold and immoral move. He named himself the company's manager, and he hopes to step in as the company's CEO, which is currently a family-owned business. As such, Eric Forrester is the owner, and Ridge and Steffy Forrester are the co-CEOs.

Longtime The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that the soap's storyline often presents unexpected twists that bring on a debate among viewers. Being one of the long-running daily soaps, airing on CBS since March 1987, B&B pivots on the Forrester family's fashion business, Forrester Creations. The storyline extends to include the Logan family, the Spencer family, and the staff of the company.

Carter Walton is the COO of Forrester Creations, and he is currently colluding with Hope of the Logan family to pull the rug from under the Forresters' feet. This has led to a discussion among fans. One fan going by the name Ash Nichols said:

Trending

"Carter is gonna have hell on his hands."

A fan reaction about Carter's takeover (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/Ruby Rose)

Ash was replying to a comment posted by Ruby Rose on Facebook's public discussion page of The Bold and the Beautiful. Ruby stated in her comment that Carter should run the company as the CEO with Hope while Eric, Ridge, and Steffy ought to resign.

The original Facebook post from a viewer (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/Ruby Rose)

Many fans are against Carter's move, stating that this could be termed stealing and calling them dishonest.

More fan sentiment on the same thread (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/Ruby Rose)

Another fan disapproves Carter's move (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/Ruby Rose)

Some others have questioned the legality, worrying whether the duo would end up in jail. Some viewers have pointed out that the Forresters own most of the company shares, while another fan has emphasized that CEO and ownership are different terms.

Some fans worry about the legal and moral issues (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/Ruby Rose)

Some fans think Forresters will stay (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/Ruby Rose)

On the other hand, some fans are excited that the storyline may change with the company going into different hands.

Some fans want Carter to take over to end the monotonous plot (Image via Facebook/The bold and the Beautiful/Ruby Rose)

The Bold and the Beautiful: Why did Carter plan to take over Forrester Creations?

Carter Walton, played by Lawrence Saint-Victor, has been a loyal employee of Forrester Creations for a long time. However, he recently fell in love with Hope Logan. While Hope and Steffy's feud is a long-running story arc, Carter found himself supporting his girlfriend.

While both Hope Logan and Carter Walton were trying to keep their office affair under wraps, the latter rooted for Hope's loss-making design line, Hope for the Future. His sudden backing for Hope's design collection put doubts in Steffy's mind about his loyalty.

To complicate the matter, COO Carter came out with expansion plans for the company that involved company debts, which the family-owned business rejected. He also brought in Ivy Forrester to extend the company into jewelry designs, irking CEO Steffy Forrester.

As such, when Steffy fired Hope over a personal misunderstanding, Carter tried to talk to all three Forresters to make them change their minds. Despite trying to reach some form of agreement, Steffy refused to rehire Hope. Already frustrated about the management shooting down his expansion plan, Hope's boyfriend decided to sabotage the Forresters.

As the COO and a lawyer, Carter was asked to file the LLC for the company. Before filing, he signed his name as the company's manager, hoping that the Forresters would overlook this move and put in their signatures. As such, he hoped to run the company and rehire Hope Logan.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Why did Steffy fire Hope?

Hope and Steffy share a longstanding rivalry since their teenagers, which includes their romantic partners and their respective parents. Recently, a drunk Hope kissed Steffy's husband, Finn, played by Tanner Novlan. Although she later apologized, Steffy didn't forgive her.

In a turn of events, Hope fell in love with Carter and started a secret romance. She dressed in lingerie and waited for her beau in the office design room when Finn walked in. A surprised Hope tripped and fell on Finn when Steffy walked in on the scene.

As Steffy saw an inappropriately dressed Hope on top of Finn, she assumed the latter was trying to seduce her husband. She promptly fired Hope and deleted her official account. Since Carter knew the truth, he planned to take over the company where he worked for so long.

Stay tuned to CBS to find out whether Carter gets to run the company as he wants or if the Forresters take him to court on the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback