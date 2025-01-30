“Grown up Emma is annoying!!”— General Hospital fans unhappy with the grown up Emma think the character has suddenly become mean

General Hospital (GH) is a long-running American soap opera that debuted on April 1, 1963, on ABC. It is America's longest-running soap opera and the world's second-longest written drama.

The series is set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York, and follows the lives of doctors, nurses, and patients in a local hospital. Emma's rebellious behavior in the current episodes of General Hospital is causing considerable conflict with her mother, Anna.

Emma lied about going to clubs, leaving Anna irritated and concerned. Their rising disagreement is causing them to distance themselves, and it appears that their relationship will continue to struggle in the following episodes.

Trending

With this, fans have shared their opinions by commenting on a Facebook post. One fan with the username Jennifer Stevenson commented:

"I miss the sweet and innocent Emma. Grown up Emma is annoying!!"

As per the comments on the Fb post, many fans are disappointed with the current portrayal of Emma on General Hospital. They miss her sweet, innocent character and find her rebellious behavior annoying. Some of these comments include:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

Some are also frustrated with Tracy's sudden character changes, while others feel Emma’s storyline lacks direction and aren’t enjoying her current role.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

More about Emma’s storyline

There has been much turmoil in Emma's General Hospital narrative, especially in her relationship with her mother, Anna. Emma's disobedient actions have been a major source of stress lately, particularly after she was discovered to have lied about going out to clubs.

Emma's behavior has increasingly irritated Anna, who feels she is losing control of the situation. Emma pushes limits and keeps secrets despite Anna's worries, exacerbating the conflict.

Anna has voiced concern about Emma's actions but is unsure how to address the escalating disobedience. Her displeasure has been obvious, and she has expressed to others how tough it is to cope with her daughter. The tension between them is growing, and Emma's actions appear to be causing an emotional distance between them.

This constant conflict is molding Emma's plot, and her rebellious behavior will continue to impact her relationship with Anna in the coming episodes. The drama around Emma's activities is causing a huge source of strife, and viewers should expect more tension as the story progresses.

Cast of General Hospital

General Hospital's ensemble contains a diverse group of outstanding actors who play a variety of characters. Longtime cast members include Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos, and Steve Burton, who reprises his role as Jason Morgan. Newcomers include Tabyana Ali as Trina Robinson, Jens Austin Astrup as Kai Taylor, and Alexa Havins Bruening as Lulu Spencer.

Other important characters include Rebecca Herbst as Elizabeth Baldwin, Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, and Genie Francis as Laura Collins. The show still has well-known characters like Kirsten Storms's Maxie Jones and Laura Wright's Carly Corinthos. Cynthia Watros portrays Nina Reeves, and Cameron Mathison plays Drew Cain and Drew Quartermaine.

The narratives are also made more complex by several returning cast members. Among them are Lynn Herring as Lucy Coe, Scarlett Fernandez as Charlotte Cassadine, and Bradford Anderson as Damian Spinelli. Newer actors like Wally Kurth as Ned Quartermaine and Tanisha Harper as Jordan Ashford are also present.

Read More: “Why wasn’t Chance notified about Sharon?”—The Young and the Restless fans question why Chance was kept out of the loop about Sharon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback