Hollyoaks spoilers for the next week from May 27 to 31

Next week in Hollyoaks, the drama intensifies with several major developments that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Viewers can watch Hollyoaks online on Channel 4 every weekday at 7:30 pm ET, with each episode airing on E4 the following day.

From May 27 to May 31, people living in this busy village will go through a rollercoaster of emotions, uncover secrets, and learn shocking truths that could change their lives. Fans can expect to feel sadness, stress, and surprise as the storyline gets more complicated and the characters confront the consequences of their actions.

Viewers will witness how these characters navigate through difficult times and speculate on what it could mean for them later on in Hollyoaks.

Hollyoaks next week spoilers: Major moments from May 27 to May 31

This week in Hollyoaks is packed with stories that tug at your heartstrings, make you sit up, and shock you. From Leela's heartbreaking loss to Cleo standing up to Abe's scary side and Freddie's surprising family drama, there’s plenty to keep you hooked.

1) Leela receives tragic news

The week begins on a sad note for Leela, as she goes through a heartbreaking loss. She realizes that her baby hasn't moved for many hours, which causes her concern.

Seeking guidance, she decides to visit the hospital by herself, without disturbing Joel. Unfortunately, she discovers that her unborn baby has died. This tragic news is bound to deeply impact her and those near her, signifying a challenging period in her life.

2) Abe’s manipulation and Cleo’s stand

Abe and Cleo

Moving on, the focus shifts to Cleo, who finds herself in a dangerous situation with Abe. After catching a bouquet at Leela and Joel’s wedding, she becomes a victim of Abe's aggression.

Abe attempts to downplay his violent actions, but a determined Cleo confronts him, challenging his behavior. Their intense encounter is disrupted by a call from Leela, who’s struggling to reach Joel amid her own turmoil.

3) Legal and emotional entanglements

Sienna Blake from Hollyoaks

James is shocked when Sienna discovers some money she didn't know she had. She confronts him about why he kept it a secret, which makes things harder between them. That same day, Sienna protests at a lawyer's office, but the police take her away. Despite this setback, she sees something good that makes her feel hopeful.

Meanwhile, JJ starts feeling jealous because he notices Frankie and Charlie growing closer. This makes him envious and hints at more drama coming up because of how everyone is feeling.

4) Freddie’s shocking discovery

In the middle of the week, Freddie discovers something surprising about his daughter Lexi. After being away from Lexi and thinking about his situation, Freddie decides he wants to start seeing her again.

He secretly follows Lexi from school and is surprised to find out that his brother Robbie has become her foster dad without telling him. Freddie argues with Robbie because he feels betrayed and upset about the secret.

Meanwhile, Freddie and Grace, both in jail, fight about their kids and their plans together. Their disagreement shows how stressed and desperate they are because of their situation.

The Blake family's story gets more interesting when Martha comes to the village, suggesting new storylines and potential shifts in family dynamics.

As the week ends, a lot has happened from May 27 to May 31 on Hollyoaks, making viewers eager to see what's next for everyone. Each episode delves deeper into the characters, revealing their hopes, fears, and strengths.

Viewers can anticipate how these events will impact future storylines as each character goes through their own issues. The show continues to offer a mix of fun stories and secrets that show how life can be tricky and full of unexpected moments.