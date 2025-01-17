“Hope and Carter are due for more karma”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans back Steffy and predict more consequences for Hope and Carter

The current storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful focuses on Steffy Forrester plotting to get her family business back from the team of Carter, Hope, and Brooke. This comes after Carter and Hope stole Forrester Creations through an internal coup after Steffy unfairly fired Hope.

While Steffy and Hope's rivalry is long-standing on the CBS daily soap, the storyline revolves around Forrester Creations, the fashion business started by Eric Forrester and passed on to Ridge and later, Steffy. However, the Logan family members have always been part of the company. Currently, Brooke Logan has stepped in as the CEO.

The soap's fans have taken sides in favor of either the Forresters or the Logans, and have taken to social media to voice their opinions. One viewer, identifying as Darlene Jones, commented on Facebook:

"Hope and Carter is due for more Karma! My thoughts!"

Darlene replied to a post by another viewer, Francine Echols, on the soap's Facebook discussion forum. Francine responded, writing that Steffy would "get what's coming to her" as karma.

Many other fans have blamed Hope and Carter, hoping they would face dire consequences.

Others have argued why Steffy's move is justified, since Carter and Hope did "wrong" earlier by "taking control of Forrester Creations."

However, a few fans have criticized Steffy expressing their dislike for her, while others have pointed out flaws in Ridge and Eric.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Which current plot dynamics pitched Steffy against Carter?

Carter Walton manipulated the LLC papers to steal Forrester Creations from under the nose of co-CEOs Ridge and Steffy Forrester, as retaliation for Steffy firing Hope Logan over a misunderstanding. As the three Forresters quit the company, Carter appointed Brooke Logan as the company's new CEO.

Carter, Brooke and Hope planned to run the company smoothly while utilizing Carter's ideas to expand the business into a luxury brand. Knowing Carter's plan, Steffy Forrester, who vowed to get back her family business, decided to rejoin the company as the President and promised not to interfere with management decisions.

Additionally, she planted her friend Parisian perfumer, Daphne Rose, as a fragrance expert for the company. Steffy entrusted Daphne with the task of seducing Carter away from Hope, so that the two could break up. Whether Carter and Hope's relationship stands the test of time against this sneaky blow remains to be seen.

What are the likely story arcs after Daphne and Steffy's arrival in the company?

Daphne Rose has promised to allure Carter, a favor for her friend, Steffy. While she has already started charming Carter, there are two possibilities in the future. For one, Carter may fall for Daphne, which would cause a rift in his relationship with Hope Logan.

Hope may first target Daphne in anger, but may soon learn that the latter is Steffy's friend. As such, she may join the dots to realize that Steffy put up Daphne to break her relationship. This would lead to more issues at the workplace as the longstanding Hope-Steffy rivalry would erupt again.

On the other hand, Carter may stay true to Hope which means Daphne would fail. In that case, Steffy may need to rethink her strategies and plan anew. Moreover, Steffy may find working in tandem with Carter and Brooke, a more successful option, to her surprise.

Unable to charm Carter out of his love for Hope, if Daphne targets Finn Finnegan, Steffy would find herself in a curious position. This may create a strain in her otherwise stable marriage, as predicted by head writer Bradley Bell.

Stay tuned to CBS every weekday to find out which direction Steffy's plans take on The Bold and the Beautiful.

