“How can he defend Willow?”—General Hospital fans question why Chance is standing by Willow’s actions on the show

General Hospital (GH), a popular American soap opera, premiered on ABC on April 1, 1963. It is the longest-running soap opera still on the air in the United States.

In the most recent episodes, Chance stands by Willow as tensions rise at the Quartermaine Estate. Despite Drew's concerns, Willow chooses to stay with the children.

Chance reassures her by providing comfort and a lovely gift. Meanwhile, Chase discovers that he cannot have children but stays a devoted buddy, cementing his friendship with Willow.

Many fans of the show have taken to social media to share their views on Chase and Willow. Some people believe Chase is being a good friend to Willow, while others think he should focus on his marriage. Some feel he’s too nice, while others see him as loyal.

One fan with the username Linda Wyatt commented:

"What is wrong with Chase? How can he defend Willow?"

Opinions are divided on whether Chase's support for Willow is beneficial or causing more problems for him.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Linda Wyatt)

More about Chance and Willow’s storyline

As per the latest episodes, Chance continues to stand with Willow despite the growing hostilities at the Quartermaine estate. Willow had to make the tough decision to keep her position despite Drew's cautions against going back with the kids. Chance gives her a feeling of security amid the chaos by telling her that she made the correct choice when she starts to second-guess her choice.

During their passionate chat in the gatehouse, Chance listens as Willow shares her dissatisfaction with the Quartermaines' lack of hospitality. He recognizes her difficulties while reminding her that not everyone is against her, even though Drew's situation remains confusing for General Hospital.

His presence, along with a thoughtful gift from him and Brook Lynn, provides Willow with much-needed consolation. However, Chase's chat takes an unexpected turn when he receives his medical test results. He seeks Willow for assistance understanding them, only to learn that he is unable to father a kid.

Despite the weight of this discovery, Chase remains Willow's supportive friend, demonstrating that their friendship is stronger than ever.

Cast of General Hospital

General Hospital has drawn in fans for decades with its blend of established and emerging personalities. Veteran performers such as Maurice Benard, who portrays Sonny Corinthos, and Genie Francis, who plays Laura Collins, have been regulars on the program for many years. Sonny's character debuted in 1993, and Laura has been a part of the series since 1977.

Along with them, performers like Steve Burton, who reprised his role as Jason Morgan in 2024, and Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones, continue to captivate audiences with their fascinating performances. The show also stars Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis and Wally Kurth as Ned Quartermaine.

Tristan Rogers as Robert Scorpio and Bradford Anderson as Damian Spinelli are two more beloved characters that contribute to the plot's complexity and intrigue. The dynamics of the drama have rapidly benefited from the involvement of the younger generation, such as Ava and Grace Scarola, who play Avery Corinthos.

Giovanni Mazza, who plays Gio Palmieri, and Eva LaRue, who plays Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, were among the newcomers at General Hospital in 2024.

