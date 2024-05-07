How old is Phyllis Summers in The Young and the Restless? Age explored

Phyllis Summers, a key character on The Young and the Restless soap opera, has been portrayed by Michelle Stafford since 1994. As of May 2024, Phyllis is 49 years old on the show, while Stafford is 56 in real life. Phyllis has been part of the show for almost 30 years and has been involved in drama with characters including Jack Abbott, Nicholas Newman, and her daughter Summer Newman.

In 2024, Phyllis Summers has been seen trying to patch things up with her ex-husband, Danny Romalotti, hoping to bring back the spark in their relationship. Amanda Sinclair's comeback, on the other hand, has shaken things up in Genoa City, causing issues for Phyllis' daughter Summer as her parents come to her aid.

Phyllis Summers' age in The Young and the Restless

Phyllis Summers is seen regularly on The Young and the Restless and her storyline has kept fans hooked to their screens. She was born on June 14, 1974, as per Soap Opera Wiki, meaning she is 49 years old as of May 7, 2024.

Summers has been played by a few different actresses over the years, including Michelle Stafford, Sandra Nelson, and Gina Tognoni. Fans have witnessed Phyllis being involved in several relationships and storylines in the series, which have highlighted her personality. She was introduced in the show as a fan of rock singer Danny Romalotti and has been involved with Jack Abbott, Nicholas Newman, and Billy Abbott. Phyllis is known for being a bit of a schemer, as she always goes after what she wants.

Phyllis Summers has grown as a character in The Young and the Restless with all the ups and downs she has navigated through. Between her love life, family drama, and knack for stirring things up, she's become a key figure on the show.

Exploring Phyllis Summers' character and backstory on The Young and the Restless

On The Young and the Restless, Phyllis claimed she had a son, Daniel, with Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) and misled the latter into getting married to her due to this. This sparked a fight between Phyllis and Danny's ex-wife, Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell).

Later in the series, Phyllis and Jack Abbott developed a connection and were married from 2001-2004. They split after Phyllis' affair with Nicholas but find their way back to each other. They are both strong-willed people and fans enjoyed watching them in action on screen. However, the two eventually parted ways again and Phyllis Summers was most recently seen trying to patch things up with her ex-husband, Danny Romalotti.

Michelle Stafford won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her role as Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless. She emerged victorious in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category in 1997 and in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category in 2004.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on YouTube TV, Paramount Plus, CBS, and Roku.

