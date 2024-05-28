"I couldn't get through without crying"- The Young and the Restless fame Camryn Grimes reflects on character Cassie Newman's tragic fate

When Camryn Grimes looks back on her time playing Cassie Newman in The Young and the Restless, it brings up strong feelings, especially when she remembers the deeply sad moment of Cassie's death. In a talk with Soaps In Depth, Grimes opened up about remembering that time, saying:

"I couldn’t get through that scene without crying! I was on the deathbed, trying to force my tears out and to not breathe, because I was supposed to be dead!”

This moment was important for both the TV show and for Grimes, especially since she was only 14 years old then.

"It was a sad, sad day. It was a tough day — the hardest scene I’ve ever had to do, hands down!" she recollected.

Who was Cassie Newman?

Cassie Newman was an important character on The Young and the Restless from 1997 until 2005, joining the show as a young girl. She was born to Sharon and Frank Barritt, her mother's high school boyfriend, and was given up for adoption right away.

Later, Grace Turner, a friend who often clashed with Sharon, brought Cassie back into her mother’s life, although Grace initially wanted to keep Cassie for herself.

Cassie’s life had its share of ups and downs. After reuniting with Sharon, she was joyfully raised by her and her then-husband, Nick Newman. Cassie’s life took another turn when she met her biological father, Frank, who had started to wonder about his daughter.

Unfortunately, her story took a tragic turn when Frank was killed by Cameron Kirsten, a man obsessed with Sharon.

Camryn Grimes’s legacy on The Young and the Restless through Cassie Newman

The storyline took an even more tragic turn when at the age of 14, Cassie, desperate to fit in with her peers, decided to drive her crush, an inebriated Daniel Romalotti, home without having a driver's license.

This decision led to a devastating car accident that resulted in her death, which became a landmark moment on the show. It deeply affected the characters and fans alike.

Even after departing from the show, Grimes expresses a profound sense of loyalty towards The Young and the Restless.

She sees playing Cassie, from her first appearance to her unexpected death, as a special and valued experience in soap operas.

“I was honored to play Cassie from conception to death, and that’s something that is so rare in the soap opera world,” Grimes told Soaps In Depth.

Camryn Grimes earned her first Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Cassie Newman when she was just 10. In 2018, she won another Emmy for a different role, Mariah. Even though she wasn't in every episode of The Young and the Restless, Grimes sometimes came back to play Cassie as a spirit or in visions to comfort her TV mom and dad when they were going through hard times.

Camryn Grimes's portrayal of Cassie Newman on The Young and the Restless spanned over 600 episodes. Between 1997 and 2005, Camryn Grimes gave life to Cassie Newman across many episodes, with a presence that grew to be indispensable to the series.