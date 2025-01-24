Is Stephen Smith returning to General Hospital? Everything you need to know

General Hospital is known for its varied cast list of recurring characters that keep making appearances on the soap. One of the characters that keeps making cameo appearances is Stephen Smith's character Brick.

Stephen made a brief comeback to the soap on January 22, 2025, as the show featured Brick returning to Port Charles for a quick moment. He was part of the storyline where Molly Lansing-Davis had some good news for a prisoner. Though the character is not appearing for a long term role on the soap, this marks one of his recurring appearances.

Stephen A. Smith is an American sports TV personality, radio host, and journalist, known as an NBA analyst for ESPN. He hosted The Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN Radio from 2005 to 2008. Smith began his career as a writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer in 1994. He has also appeared in films like I Think I Love My Wife, Rumble, and Creed III, and has been a part of General Hospital for several years.

What happened to Stephen Smith's character Brick on General Hospital?

Stephen A. Smith's recurring character, Brick, made his first appearance on General Hospital on March 31, 2016. Brick was introduced as a security and surveillance specialist, with a technological and logical mind. Even though the character has not appeared as a series regular, he has been featured in many cameos and supporting recurring roles ever since his introduction to the soap.

The character was introduced in connection to Sonny Corinthos Jr., helping trace a mysterious phone call from Russia in 2017. Slowly, Brick started accompanying Sonny on more missions and helping out with his security and surveillance detail. It was Brick's involvement that led to Jason Morgan being found back from the dead.

In 2019, Brick helped track down Dante Falconeri and get information on Cyrus Renault. Then, when Sonny was presumed dead in 2021, Brick also helped Jason and Carly manage his mob business, and try to run all the operations. Luckily, Brick managed to save them in a safe house, by the time that Sonny returned.

Stephen A Smith in the role of Brick in a still from General Hospital (Image via the ABC Network)

In his 2023 appearance, Brick was tasked with locating Sonny's would-be assassin. For a few episodes, Brick was also the head of moving explosives through Port Charles. This also showed the relationship of trust that Brick had built with Sonny over the years of working together.

In 2024, Brick's most recent storyline involved Jordan Ashford, who asked him to help her with an investigation. Brick was tasked with the protection of Jordan and her family, with Sonny and Carly's approval. Brick also believed that Dex had been spying on Sonny for Michael, but Carly dismissed his doubts.

Audiences can watch the soap on ABC, with new episodes airing on weekdays.

