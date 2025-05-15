Is The Bold and the Beautiful filming new episodes abroad? Here’s everything you need to know 

In thrilling news for soap opera enthusiasts, The Bold and the Beautiful is setting off for Italy. The fan favorite CBS daytime serial will tape a fresh batch of episodes in the beautiful landscapes of Naples and Capri, with the creative guidance of executive producer and executive head writer Bradley Bell.

Popular for its extravagant storytelling and global popularity, Italy has long been a favorite destination with the series creators. Upcoming episodes will boast of beautiful European landscapes, celebrity drama, and new twists guaranteed to capture viewers' attention. The special episodes will screen in the U.S. in July 2025, while Italian audiences must wait until 2026 for screening.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Behind the scenes

Location scouting in Italy was verified by supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk, who posted updates on Instagram with a caption

''Quick trip to Italy this week to scout locations in Naples and Capri. 🇮🇹 Scroll to the end to see the best pizza in Napoli 🍕 Can’t wait to be going back again! Stay tuned 👀''

He took photos alongside location manager Titti Cinque, production coordinator Elisa Gastaldello, and VP of international operations Anthony Ferrari, featuring locations such as Castel dell'Ovo and Arco Del Amor in Capri. The show collaborates with Rome-based Cannizzo Produzioni to hire local talent, following B&B's tradition of cultural integration and location authenticity.

The Bold and the Beautiful in Italy: A go-to setting

Italy has been used as a visual and emotional setting for The Bold and the Beautiful numerous times over the years. From Lake Como in 1997 to Rome in 2023, the soap has periodically returned to its second home. Other past Italian shoots have included Venice (1999), Portofino (2002), and Puglia (2012).

The series has huge popularity domestically, where it is titled Beautiful and is transmitted on Mediaset's flagship channel, Canale 5, as part of the heart of its daytime lineup. Globally, B&B is an international phenomenon that airs in more than 100 nations and is considered the world's most-watched daily drama show.

The series has also been shot in Australia, Monaco, Mexico, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, solidifying its global narrative credibility.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Who's traveling to Italy?

Among the cast members traveling to Naples and Capri are:

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan)

John McCook (Eric Forrester)

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester)

Jack Wagner (Nick Marone), who is reprising his role on the series

Their return to Italian soil suggests possible new alliances, rekindled flames, and perhaps, new betrayals.

Fan engagement & what to expect

As reported by Michael Fairman TV, Italian viewers will have a rare opportunity to greet the cast at a public event on May 31, 2-5 p.m. in Castel Nuovo in Naples. Although details of this season's storytelling are not yet revealed, anticipation runs high after last year's tumultuous Roman sweep, where Hope's kiss with Thomas dissolved her marriage to Liam and reignited the love of Brooke and Ridge, only to see it broken down by corporate treachery.

With stunning scenery and high emotional investment, The Bold and the Beautiful's newest Italian project is sure to provide unforgettable television again.

Catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful streaming on CBS to explore the show's setting in Italy.

