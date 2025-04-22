"Nate should dump her" – The Young and the Restless fans slam Audra for allying with Victor’s plan to split Kyle and Claire

  • home icon
By Kritika Arora
Modified Apr 22, 2025 11:50 GMT
Victor, Audra, Kyle, and Claire (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [CBS Network])
The Young and the Restless is an American daytime soap opera that has been on air since 1973, created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. The show is set in the fictional Genoa City and revolves around the complex lives of the powerful families like the Newmans, Abbotts, and a few others.

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera, fans of The Young and the Restless shared their views on Victor and Audra colluding and planning to break off Kyle and Claire. Fans who ship the couple shared their views that Nate (Audra's boyfriend) should leave her. A fan named Irma Keys commented on another fan's post, saying,

"Nate should dump her!"
Comment by a fan on the post (Image via Facebook/ @Pam Hamm Masters)
Irma Keys commented on a post by another fan by the name of Pam Hamm Masters, who started a discussion post saying:

"Please please let Kyle and Claire stay together and let Audra go down in flames!🔥🔥..she is a fool if she thinks Victor won’t burn her!…so sick of the old man sitting in a chair screaming orders at everyone!"
Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Pam Hamm Masters)
Fans of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless believe that Nate is too good for her and should probably leave her. Some fans support the statement by commenting,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook /@Pam Hamm Masters)
On the other hand, some fans of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, who ship Kyle and Claire, are rooting for Victor and Audra's plan to fail

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Pam Hamm Masters)
Victor and Audra's plan to separate Kyle and Claire on The Young and the Restless

Holden, Kyle, and Claire from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS Network)
The daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless has seen several forbidden love stories. The love of Kyle and Claire can also be classified as one of them, as Victor did not want Claire to date him, but despite his warning, she went against his wishes and started a relationship with Kyle.

However, in the recent episode of the daytime soap opera, when Claire was sitting at the bar waiting for Kyle, where she got acquainted with Holden. He was sitting there alone, thinking about Audra. Though Audra is currently in a relationship with Nate Hatings, she had a past with Holden Novak which she is hiding from everyone, even Nate.

While sitting alone at the bar, the two (Claire and Holden) bond over a drink and James Bond movies. The two get carried away by their conversation, however, they are interrupted by Kyle, who suddenly enters and greets his girlfriend with a kiss. This leaves Holden in an awkward position and wondering why Claire didn't mention anything about him.

In the current scenario, Victor Newman, who is a powerful man in Genoa City, has plans involving taking down Kyle Abbott. He is colluding with Audra, who is a clever woman and likes to create drama in others' lives. Victor uses her to get his way and ruin Kyle and Claire's relationship.

Victor Newman is one of the oldest characters on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, fans of the show have started to dislike him and they believe it's time for him to leave the show.

A comment by a fan (Image via Facebook/ @Pam Hamm Masters)
About the author
Kritika Arora

Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.

Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.

She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.

If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie.

Edited by Sezal Srivastava
