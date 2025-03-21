Cherie Jimenez shuts down exit rumors and confirms Gabi’s future on Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives is a long-running American soap opera that first aired in 1965. It revolves around the lives, relationships, and dramas of the residents of Salem, a fictional town. The show is known for its intense storylines involving romance, betrayal, family conflicts, and much more. Over the years, it has garnered a dedicated fanbase and bagged numerous awards, making it one of the most iconic soap operas in TV history.

Ad

Cherie Jimenez who plays Gabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives, confirms her future on the soap. Rumors about the possible exit of Gabi reached the actress and she addressed them by tweeting,

“I guess there’s a rumor going around that I’m leaving Dool & so I just wanted to squash that right now by letting y’all know I’m not going anywhere. I love playing Gabi & everyone at #Days,”

Ad

Trending

The rumors of the actress leaving the show came up after it was confirmed that Billy Flynn who plays Chad DiMera is departing Days of Our Lives. The actor will be joining the cast of CBS's The Young and the Restless

About Gabi Hernandez from Days of Our Lives.

Ad

Gabi Hernandez's character was first introduced in 2009. Initially, the role was portrayed by actress Gabriela Rodriguez. Cherie Jimenez stepped into the role of Gabi in 2024, taking over the role from Camila Banus who played Gabi from 2010 to 2023.

The current storyline of the character revolves around her finding Rafe (her brother) who was held captive by EJ DiMera. She threatened to shoot EJ DiMera if he didn't tell her about Rafe. Now Rafe is out and safe, EJ is the prime suspect in a kidnapping case. Gabi reported this to the Salem PD, but there has been no development since.

Ad

About Cherie Jimenez from Days of Our Lives.

Ad

Cherie Jimenez was born on June 23, 1987, in Manhattan, New York. Cherie married actor-producer Sean Faris in 2017, and in 2022 the the couple welcomed their first child Phoenix. The actress attended the Professional Performing Arts School and SUNY Purchase Acting Conservatory, both in New York.

Apart from playing Gabi Hernandez on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, the actress has been on other projects like This Side of Her, NCIS, Blood Shed, Maya, Breaking Tradition, Lost Girls: Angie's Story, The Newsroom, Pretty Little Liars, and others.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on Peacock Network and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback