“Don’t get rid of Brennan!”—General Hospital fans plead with writers to keep Jack Brennan’s character despite his apparent dangerous fate

General Hospital, an American daytime soap opera, premiered on April 1, 1963, on ABC. It is the longest-running American soap opera, and the second-longest in history, after only Guiding Light.

The series is also the world's third-longest-running scripted drama, trailing only British dramas The Archers and Coronation Street. As per the latest episodes, it's possible that Jack Brennan is departing General Hospital. He is in jeopardy because of his lies and connections to Pikeman.

Uncertainty is increased by tension with Carly Spencer and the warning from Collette Girard. His future appears uncertain due to the accumulation of his blunders. Fans speculate that he might be written off soon. They have also taken it to social media and voiced their concerns through comments on a Facebook post. One fan with the username Sue Cavallaro commented:

Trending

"DO NOT kill Brennan!!"

Fans are divided about recent General Hospital plot twists. Many are concerned about Brennan's destiny, while others wonder about Carly's next move.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

Tracy's emotional passages elicit debate, but Jason's loyalty impresses spectators. Some viewers believe the show is losing direction, while others anticipate exciting showdowns.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

More about Jack Brennan’s storyline

Jack Brennan may be nearing the end of his time on General Hospital. Charles Mesure's character Jack has evolved from a supporting position to a more prominent one, but it appears that his time in Port Charles may be coming to an end.

By lying and concealing Valentin Cassadine's location, Jack has put himself in danger. Suspicion of him is only increased by his affiliation with the dubious Pikeman organization. Collette Girard just forewarned Jack against abusing his position of authority, which may portend his departure from the program.

There has also been some tension between Jack and Carly Spencer, with fans yearning for a romantic relationship between them. However, given Jack's mounting missteps and secrets, it's uncertain whether anything will come of it.

As his deeds catch up with him, Jack's future in Port Charles is dubious. Whether he suffers the consequences of his lying, is transferred, or leaves in another way, it is apparent that his character is in a vulnerable situation. Fans are left wondering whether Jack will be written off soon. His plot seemed to be nearing its conclusion, and only time will tell how it ends.

Cast of General Hospital

The cast includes both new and seasoned actors. Steve Burton as Jason Morgan (1991–2012, 2017–2021, 2024–present), Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis (1996–present), and Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos (1993–present) are important performers. Additional significant roles include Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones (2005–present) and Tabyana Ali as Trina Robinson (2022–present).

The show also features newer actresses such as Alexa Havins Bruening as Lulu Spencer (2024-present) and Braedyn Bruner as Emma Drake (2024-present). Other notable additions include Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Corinthos (2018-present) and Josh Kelly as Cody Bell (2022-present). These performers are introducing new storylines while remaining connected to the show's heritage.

In addition to the core cast, General Hospital has a number of recurring and guest stars. Bradford Anderson has played Damian Spinelli from 2006, while Wally Kurth portrayed Ned Quartermaine from 1991 to 2007 and again from 2012 to the present. These performers play important roles in the current plots.

Read More: “I don’t like Sally with Billy”— The Young and the Restless share mixed reactions to the couple think Sally was better off with Adam

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback