General Hospital to welcome Perez Hilton to Port Charles in upcoming episodes

On June 11, General Hospital's official Instagram page shared that celebrity blogger Perez Hilton would be making a guest appearance on the show. The announcement was posted with a photo of Hilton, who was seen behind the scenes in a hot pink blazer.

"Breaking News. A very inquisitive guest swung by Port Charles today. We can’t wait for you to see what Perez Hilton has in store for General Hospital. Stay tuned!" the caption of the post read.

Following the announcement, fans began speculating which role Hilton would play and if the Nurses Ball would be coming back. The Nurses Ball is a charity event that soap fans look forward to and they now wonder if Perez Hilton will be an attendee if it is featured in the upcoming episodes.

Trending

Perez Hilton’s upcoming role in General Hospital

The popular blogger shared a video on YouTube after the "overwhelmingly exciting announcement" was made. He shared the show's post in the background and exclaimed:

"I'm going to be on General Hospital! That's me on set. That's my name. This is really happening. Oh my God."

While he said he could not spoil any secrets, he assured fans that his role would bring heaps of drama to the show.

Perez Hilton, known for his charismatic personality and witty remarks, seems to be all set to dive into some dramatic scenes of General Hospital. His experience as a host made fans wonder if he would appear at the Nurses Ball if the event features in the soap in the near future. They speculated about whether he would be seen alongside Lucy Coe, played by Lynn Herring while organizing the ball.

It is important to note that detailed information about Hilton's role has not been announced as of this writing, and viewers are eager to see if he will play a friend or a villain to their favorite characters in Port Charles.

This is not the first time he will be seen in a soap. He earlier appeared in Bold and Beautiful in 2016 as the individual officiating Quinn and Eric's wedding.

Current plotlines and what’s next for General Hospital?

Perez Hilton's appearance isn't the only thing causing a buzz in the fandom. Frank Valentini, the executive producer of General Hospital, recently hinted at the return of a previous cast member, adding excitement and mystery to the upcoming episodes. During ABC’s YouTube series On The Red Carpet at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards, he said:

"I’ll tease that a former cast member is coming back, and I think I think the audience will go crazy for him."

With a popular guest star and a former cast member set to return, the soap is set to add some new elements to its storyline.

The current plot has fans hooked to their screens as Drew is about to drop some big news. Nina, on the other hand, gets a random invite that might send her on a new adventure and change her outlook on life.

In another part of town, Finn is still struggling with his drinking problem, which seems to be causing some issues with his loved ones, especially Elizabeth. Elsewhere, Sam is seen getting annoyed and is ready to confront some people. On a brighter note, Cody and Sasha's relationship is starting to take off.

General Hospital is available to view on ABC.