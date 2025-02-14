First shown on April 1, 1963, General Hospital is an enduring American soap opera. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, it is renowned for its convoluted characters and dramatic narratives. Still among the most often seen daytime dramas on television, the show runs on ABC.

Cameron Mathison plays one of the show's primary protagonists, Drew Cain. Drew is a businessman who has overcome many obstacles, including memory tampering and apparent death. Jeff Kober's character, Cyrus Renault, is a menacing and cunning criminal boss who has long been a major concern in Port Charles.

As per the current General Hospital storyline, Cyrus Renault and Drew Cain have been named the most despised individuals in Port Charles by fans. Viewers who are sick of their plots are very frustrated with Cyrus's persistent criminal conduct and Drew's personal and professional problems. Fans have shared all their concerns by commenting on a Facebook post. One fan with the username Sydney Summerville-Chavis commented:

"Cyrus and Drew are the two MOST HATED residents in Port Charles right now."

As per the comments on the Facebook post, some believe Cyrus is more hated because of his misdeeds and killings.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Sydney Summerville-Chavis)

Others believe Drew deserves a redemption story, yet his personal and professional troubles frustrate followers, making him a loathsome character as well.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Sydney Summerville-Chavis)

Current storyline of Cyrus and Drew on General Hospital

Despite many attempts to bring Cyrus Renault down, he is still a powerful presence in Port Charles. His illegal behavior has become more severe, and law enforcement is finding insufficient proof to place him behind bars. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) has been under constant pressure from Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) to arrest Cyrus; Anna argues, though, that more strong evidence is needed before acting.

Drew Cain, meantime, finds himself entangled in both personal and business strife. Growing intimacy with Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) has infuriated some, especially Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Nina accused Drew of substituting Willow for Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), even declaring war on him in a furious argument. Growing annoyed with Drew's choices as well, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) feels excluded from important events in both his personal and professional life.

Beyond corporate disputes, Cyrus's impact is shown in his links to a string of digitalis poisonings, which have sparked questions. Both Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) and Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) are cautious about his participation and exhort those around to keep their distance.

Tensions rising, Anna Devane has personally approached Cyrus to make it abundantly evident she is closely monitoring his travels. Still, Cyrus keeps one step ahead, deftly guiding events to his benefit on General Hospital.

Cast of General Hospital

General Hospital still boasts a gifted group of veteran actors as well as new faces. Maurice Benard leads the story as Sonny Corinthos, the sophisticated and formidable crime boss central to numerous Port Charles battles. Chad Duell plays Michael Corinthos, his son, who battles continuously between family and career.

As Cameron Mathison negotiates personal loss and business conflicts, his performance as Drew Cain remains a major component of the program. Using his clout to outmaneuver opponents and law enforcement, Jeff Kober's Cyrus Renault remains a frightening opponent.

Among other prominent cast members are Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, and Finola Hughes as Anna Devane. The comeback of characters like Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) and Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) gives the developing narratives more complexity on General Hospital.

