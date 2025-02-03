“Give us a break”—The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore speaks out amid reports of his breakup with Jesiree Dizon

Shemar Moore, known for his role on The Young and the Restless, has recently made headlines due to a personal decision. He played Malcolm Winters on the CBS soap, but the character has been on the back burner since 2019, following the death of his screen brother, Neil Winters. Moore was last seen on the soap as a guest actor in May 2023. He currently stars in the CBS show S.W.A.T.

Recent reports indicate Moore has broken up with his partner, Jesiree Dizon, after their five-year relationship. The speculation arose after Moore's Instagram featured many photographs and videos of their daughter, Frankie. In response to the gossip, the actor addressed the issue directly in a video, asking for privacy. He said:

"Mind your business. Give us a break. Give us some privacy."

He pointed out how the reports were part of his personal life:

"There have been a lot of [reports]...talking about my personal life...It's my life...It's not your business."

Despite confirming his separation from Jesiree, he praised her as a person and a mother, establishing that they would co-parent baby Frankie.

"I spent five years with [her]...She's an amazing woman...She is a phenomenal mother."

For his fans, Moore had a word of advice, to stop indulging in negativity. If there were negative comments:

"Then you ain't a fan of mine...unfollow, just go away, and good luck to you."

A glance at The Young and the Restless star Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore has been part of The Young and the Restless storyline since 1994, portraying the character Malcolm Winters, the half-brother of Neil Winters, played by Kristoff St. John. He was an active part of the soap's plot till 2005 but has made guest appearances on the show since 2014.

After starting his career with modeling assignments, Moore transitioned into acting with The Young and the Restless before taking on other projects. Some of the popular television titles Moore worked on include S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds, Birds of Prey, Soul Train, and many more. His big-screen projects include the Justice League series, Sonic the Hedgehog series, Motives series, The Brothers, Kill Me, Deadly, and many more.

The Young and the Restless: Who was Shemar Moore's Malcolm Winters?

As mentioned before, Malcolm is the half-brother of Neil Winters, one of the central characters in The Young and the Restless. The feud between the brothers made up a big part of Malcolm's story arc. The rivalry included Malcolm getting Neil's wife Drucilla pregnant, while later, Neil got intimate with Malcolm's fiancee, Sofia Dupree.

Malcolm's story arc started in 1994 when Shemar Moore's character arrived in Genoa City as a prominent photographer. While Drucilla's daughter, Lily Winters, is Malcolm's child, his marriage with Olivia brought him close to Olivia's son, Nate Hastings. Their father-son relationship continued even after his divorce from Olivia and his further romances.

After his marriage to Sofia Dupree dissolved over her cheating with brother Neil and paternity tests proving that Moses Winters was Neil's boy, Malcolm left Genoa City to take photography assignments abroad. He briefly returned to reconcile with Neil in 2014 when Neil struggled with sudden blindness.

Later, Malcolm visited Genoa City twice. Once in 2019 at Neil's funeral, following actor Kristoff St. John's demise, and later, in 2023, at a gala honoring Neil Winters.

The Young and the Restless currently airs every weekday on CBS.

