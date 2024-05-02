Hollyoaks (spoilers): Lucas and Dillon's fate is revealed

In Hollyoaks, the storyline of Lucas Hay and Dillon Ray unfolds dramatically during the village's annual Pride Festival. Initially, Dillon confronts Lucas, forcing him to acknowledge that Carter Shepherd has been pushing him toward conversion therapy.

Overwhelmed by emotions, Lucas reacts violently, knocking Dillon unconscious. After realizing his actions, Lucas calls for an ambulance and confesses his mutual feelings for Dillon. As Lucas begins self-harming, Dillon regains consciousness, leaving their fates uncertain.

So, how will Dillon and Lucas' fate transpire in Hollyoaks?

A still of Lucas and Dillon from the show. (Image via Channel 4)

In subsequent episodes to air next week, both teenagers will survive and be hospitalized. At the hospital, Carter's accomplice, Declan, manipulates Lucas, causing further confusion about his feelings.

Thereafter, Lucas's father, Ste, will share his own experiences with grooming and coming out, offering his support to Lucas. That leads to a poignant moment where Lucas reconciles with Dillon, setting the stage for potential amends between them.

Did Carter Shephard get arrested on Hollyoaks?

Carter Shepherd's Dark Turn During the Hollyoaks Pride Event (Image via Lime Pictures)

Hollyoaks watched school headteacher Carter Shepherd dramatically get arrested at the village Pride event, with festivities going on around. He discloses his appalling practices of conversion therapy and plans to kidnap Lucas Hay to move him to America.

After tying up Hannah Ashworth, who tried to intervene, she had tried to escape first and got recorded in the video.

John Paul McQueen and Ste Hay were captured during the first attempts and had to face a major public confrontation, which ended with his arrest. In a public showdown, Carter took over the microphone and tried to insinuate his prejudiced thoughts but found himself at bay when challenged by Kitty Draper, who said he was a hypocrite.

The community ganged up on him, and he managed to try to escape again, this time while being watched by his daughter, Freya Calder. After that, he was caught by the police.

Notably, it becomes a significant turning point within the series as the community stands up to harmful attitudes and behaviors. Freya's decision to involve the police in her father's actions indeed added to the moral conflict affecting her. However, she eventually decides on justice, as she gets her father arrested for his wrongful doings.

Who is Dillon Ray on Hollyoaks?

A still of Dillon (left) and Lucas (right) from the show. (Image via Channel 4)

Dillon Ray is a fictional character from the British Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, played by Nathaniel Dass. He was introduced in 2018 as the nephew of Misbah Maalik, who comes into the village after being expelled from school for fighting and being thrown out by his mother.

He's an engaging, pansexual teen whom Misbah graciously allowed to stay in their home with the family after a bit of a rough beginning. His character runs through ongoing storylines that address many serious issues, with his interaction with other characters throwing light on his complex personal challenges.