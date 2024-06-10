“I am humbled...”— Days of Our Lives' Emily O'Brien reflects on Emmy nominations 

Emily O'Brien, the Days of Our Lives actress recognized for her work in soap operas and video games such as League of Legends and Spiderman 2, has shown her appreciation following her nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Gwen Rizczech. O'Brien came on board the show in the year 2020.

Her portrayal of Jack Deveraux's unexpected daughter earned her a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. In a sincere Instagram post following the June 7 event, she looked back on the path she has traveled since becoming a part of the show.

She wrote,

"This has been such a wild and exciting ride, and I am humbled to have experienced this alongside so many exceptional humans!"

Before her part in Days of Our Lives, O'Brien gained recognition for her performance as Jana Hawkes Fisher on The Young and the Restless, resulting in three Daytime Emmy nominations.

Days of Our Lives star Emily O'Brien reflects on Emmy nomination for the role of Gwen

Emily O’Brien, famous for portraying Gwen Rizczech on Days of Our Lives, did not win the Outstanding Supporting Actress award, which was instead given to Courtney Hope (Sally) from The Young and the Restless. Nevertheless, the nomination represents a major accomplishment for O’Brien.

In an interview published on April 25, 2024, she had told Soaps.com:

"I feel very proud knowing that [it] was for Gwenebecause she’s always sort of been an underdog. I haven’t had that many fans. I thought so many people just disliked me and the character. So to have the nomination is really nice."

O'Brien carefully chose scenes for her Emmy submission that were intentional and moving. She selected instances when Gwen expresses her exhaustion from being mistreated by Xander and faces Leo about his betrayal. These scenes depict Gwen's core character traits: a woman constantly forced to rely on herself, and dealing with betrayal from loved ones.

In the initial scene, Gwen feels deserted due to Xander’s absence of affection, while in the subsequent one, she struggles to cope with Leo's romantic involvement with her spouse, Dimitri. Her strength and vulnerability are beautifully displayed during these heartfelt moments just before Gwen's departure, highlighting O'Brien's versatility as an actress.

Celebrating the wins and looking ahead on Days of Our Lives

Although she did not win the Emmy for her role on Days of Our Lives, O'Brien's time at the ceremony was still marked by happiness and festivity. She showed her love and gratitude towards her co-stars Tamara Braun (Ava) and Linsey Godfrey (Sarah).

She said in her Instagram post,

“I feel so lucky… Congratulations to our exceptional winners for the eve!”

O'Brien's experience on Days of Our Lives has been full of unforeseen developments, similar to her character's plotline. Her initial doubt regarding having material worthy of an Emmy submission turned into a moment of pride and acknowledgment.

Her depiction of Gwen has connected with audiences, transforming a lesser-known character into a beloved figure among fans. O’Brien’s nomination showcases not only her talent but also highlights the resilience and determination that are characteristic of both her and her character.

If you're excited to catch Emily O'Brien in action, watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

