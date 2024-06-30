"It's been an incredible honor!" — Joshua Morrow says a big thank you to fans after 30 years on The Young and the Restless

On June 25, 2024, Joshua Morrow took to X to celebrate 30 years of being part of The Young and the Restless as fan favorite Nicholas 'Nick' Newman. The actor thanked fans for their "outpouring of support" as he continues to navigate life in Genoa City. He expressed his gratitude to them for sticking by him and his character over the years.

"I just wanted to throw a big thanks for the outpouring of support and love from my 30th! Its been truly a magical ride and my deep appreciation for you guys is massive. Thanks for sticking with me and your boy Nick. I love playing him and its been an incredible honor!" he said.

Nick Newman was introduced on the show as a child in 1988, and Joshua Morrow took over the role as a grown-up Nick in 1994. Morrow has garnered a massive fanbase for his role and continues to play Nick in The Young and the Restless.

30 years for Josh Morrow on The Young and the Restless

In an interview for TV Insider, Joshua Morrow spoke about his 30-year stint on The Young and the Restless and stated how grateful he was for the opportunity. He mentioned that he owed his life to the show and said that he was "made to play Nick Newman."

"It’s an incredible accomplishment and one I never take for granted. Beyond blessed doesn’t even cover it. I owe my life to this show because I never would have met my wife if I hadn’t been on the show, I never would have had my four kids if I wasn’t on the show. I really do feel like I was made to play Nick Newman and I love it. It’s been the role of a lifetime," he told the publication.

Speaking about his relationships with the cast and crew on set, he added:

"It’s an incredible honor to have been able to carve out a career on a show this long and doing what I love. I really do love the people I work for, and I love the people I work with."

Joshua Morrow has been nominated for several Daytime Emmy Awards, and Soap Opera Digest Awards. In 1996, he won the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Younger Leading Actor, and in 2001 he took home the award for Outstanding Hero for his work in the show.

Joshua Morrow rose to fame in the world of American daily soaps after he was cast as Nick Newman, and went on to become one of the most iconic stars on the show. In 1997, he starred in My Stepson, My Lover, where he played Rachel Ward's love interest. He was also part of a soul-pop band named 3Deep, which came to an end in 2001.

What is Nick Newman's story on The Young and the Restless?

Nicholas Newman is the son of Nikki and Victor Newman, one of the top couples on The Young and the Restless. Though they didn't initially know Victor was the father, the truth about Nick's paternity was revealed during his story arc. On the soap, he was married to Sharon Newman (nee Collins). He has two children with her, named Faith and Noah, but their third child Cassie passed away in a car crash.

Nick also has another child from his affair and subsequent marriage to Phyllis Summers. However, despite several obstacles and other relationships in between, Nick and Sharon found their way back to each other.

Some of Nick's popular storylines include him trying to gain independence from his father, his career at Newman Enterprises, and confusion regarding a paternity test for his daughter Summer.

He is a fiery and protective person, who grows to become more mature as the soap progresses. He is kind-hearted and charming, a factor that led to his immense popularity among fans of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless is available to watch on CBS with new episodes releasing on weekdays.