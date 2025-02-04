“No justice hopefully she's gone for good”—The Young and the Restless fans dismiss any justice for Jordan, believing she’s still alive

There has been plenty of talk among viewers of The Young and the Restless about Jordan’s fate. Some believe that she died after downing a cup of sleeping pills, while others suspect the story might not be over.

Various discussions have sparked online on The Young and the Restless Facebook fan page, with people taking strong positions on whether she is truly gone for good.

Multiple social media pages have filled up with comments about her final scene. The confrontation at the ranch and Jordan's decision to drink that cup seemed to close the chapter on her reign of chaos.

Yet, a few fans have suggested that it was all an elaborate ruse and questioned whether the Newmans share any blame for her demise.

Trending

“No justice hopefully she’s gone for good.”

One comment stood out from the crowd on The Young and the Restless Facebook fan-page. Those words captured the mood of many who insisted Jordan got what she deserved.

Some watchers think justice doesn’t apply to a character who caused so much havoc. They see her final action as her own doing, so they dismiss the notion that she was wronged in any way.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Several participant's fans echoed a similar sentiment. They highlighted that Jordan took the pills on her own. Others insisted the character's meltdown had been foreshadowed for a while, so there was no need for further retribution.

Many fans in that group saw no reason to ask for leniency or fair treatment after everything that happened.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

On the flip side, a few believed Jordan might still be alive. This corner of viewers argued that soap operas often follow patterns of returning villains. They pointed out that the dosage of sleeping pills might not have been enough to do real harm.

They also cited how certain characters returned after being presumed dead in the past. That led them to question the finality of Jordan’s outcome.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Other fans went a step beyond that. They placed suspicion on the Newmans, claiming there was a plan to silence Jordan. They suggested she might have been pushed into a corner without a proper chance to defend herself.

These individuals pointed to the confrontation as evidence that she could be a victim of a bigger scheme.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Still, many fans predicted a predictable soap trope: the sudden reemergence of a supposedly deceased villain. They seemed convinced Jordan’s dramatic exit on The Young and the Restless was a setup for a future twist. In their eyes, the show thrives on shock value, so letting Jordan slip away might be part of a bigger plan.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Recent Developments Jordan in The Young and The Restless

Last week on The Young and The Restless Jordan’s story came to an end during a heated confrontation with Claire, Nikki, and Victoria. Jordan drank the poisoned tea despite the warnings of others.

Victor Newman acted quickly and stepped in to control the situation. To protect his family, he reported the incident as a case of suicide to the police by seeking Chance's help.

He made sure that Jordan’s body was taken to the morgue. This move will help keep the Newmans out of jail and protect Claire.

Around the same time, the show hinted at possible twists involving Ian, who might still threaten the Newman family. Scenes teased him holding everyone at gunpoint, suggesting more conflict could arise.

Yet, there has been no formal announcement about whether Jordan’s story is truly finished or if she might return. This keeps speculation alive among those who see her demise as suspicious on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback