“Revenge doesn't heal” The Young and the Restless fans debate about Daniel taking revenge on Sharon

Sharon Newman of The Young and the Restless has confessed to Heather's murder and claimed responsibility for Phyllis's accident. With his wife dead and his mother in a coma, Daniel is furious and considering retaliation. In the episode dated November 20, 2024, Daniel vowed to make Sharon pay for her deeds.

Revenge has an important place in The Young and the Restless storyline, as longtime fans already know. The long-running American soap that premiered in March 1973 on CBS has pitted business and personal rivals against each other in the fictional Genoa City. The undying feud between Sharon and Phyllis has remained an important draw of the soap.

With Daniel joining the Sharon-Phyllis rivalry, the soap has taken a different turn. While fans find the arc engaging, there are different opinions about Daniel avenging his wife's death.

One viewer identifying as Carole B Wensley commented:

"Revenge doesn't heal, it only serves to perpetuate the anger."

A fan remark about Daniel's lust for revenge (Image via Facebook/Soaps Spoilers/DRoy Perrin)

She was replying to a Facebook post on The Young and the Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers group by DRoy Perrin, who believed Daniel would heal through revenge.

DRoy Perrin's original debate opinion (Image via Facebook/Soaps Spoilers/DRoy Perrin)

Many fans shared Carole's view on the matter of revenge reiterating that avenging doesn't heal and would not help Daniel.

More fans speaking against Daniel's revenge (Image via Facebook/Soaps Spoilers/DRoy Perrin)

Some viewers think taking revenge on the wrong target would land Daniel in prison, while others thought Daniel was not the kind of person to do this.

More fan reactions in the same thread (Image via Facebook/Soaps Spoilers/DRoy Perrin)

Most fans think Sharon did not commit the crime and was not directly responsible for Heather's murder.

Fans think Daniel might be barking up the wrong tree (Image via Facebook/Soaps Spoilers/DRoy Perrin)

The Young and the Restless: Daniel wants Sharon to pay for her crimes

Wednesday, November 20, 2024, found Daniel Romalotti agitated over Sharon's confession. He demanded to know the reason for Heather's murder. Moreover, he pointed out that Nick was covering up for Sharon. He had visited Sharon at her home in the previous episode that aired on Tuesday and demanded answers.

While Daniel failed to understand what Heather had to do with Sharon, the latter couldn't remember how she killed Heather or crashed Phyllis's car. Nick Newman tried to tell Daniel that Sharon's changed medicines were responsible for her thoughtless behavior. However, Daniel refused to listen to Nick.

While Nick has arranged for Michael to represent her legally, Sharon has refused to accept any argument in her favor. Although she does not remember her exact crimes due to her blackouts, she believes she is responsible for the murder and the accident and must pay.

What crimes did Sharon confess about on The Young and the Restless?

Sharon confessed to killing Heather Stevens, Daniel's wife, and Lucy's mother. She also explained in detail how she was hallucinating about her daughter, Cassie, and the dead criminal, Cameron. She said that Cameron urged her to take revenge on Daniel for causing Cassie's death.

However, inside Daniel's house, Heather caught her red-handed and they argued. While Sharon pushed Heather to the ground, she had a blackout. After regaining consciousness, she found Heather dead. She proceeded to clear out all evidence, dump the body, and frame Daniel using the evidence, all at Cameron's suggestion.

Sharon also informed Chance about having another fainting spell on the road at the time Phyllis Summers had her accident. While she does not exactly remember either killing Heather or dashing her vehicle against Phyllis's, Sharon thinks she had committed the crimes leading to Daniel's rage.

Since the audience knows Jordan Howard and Ian Ward had some connection to the crimes and were trying to frame Sharon, it may be a matter of time before the truth is uncovered on The Young and the Restless.

Stay tuned to CBS to know what happened to Sharon as Daniel looks to punish her for the crimes, and how Jordan and Ian are exposed in the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless.

